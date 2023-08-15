Reader, I am not known for my righteous screeds, but I am going to give it a shot.

A new Starbucks location is opening on Jefferson, in the former KFC building. This will be Napa’s 10th Starbucks (I’m counting the ones inside of grocery stores and Targets).

Now, I’m not a born Starbucks hater. Starbucks has long been friend to the remote worker. Free WiFi, ample seating, caffeine, and of course the Spinach Feta Egg White Wrap. It’s got everything that we need, and you can find one in most any city.

But 10? And now?

Napa is in the middle of a veritable coffee boom: Deuces Market, Naysayer, Journey opening in the old Southside Carneros space, Café Gira Flohr, Ohm’s upcoming roastery, the always reliable Ritual, the heroes at Hero Coffee, the Java Hut drive-through on Soscol, Le Paris Cafe, Napa Valley Roasting Company’s new location, Barnhouse, the cafe at Napa Valley College, Winston’s, Brewed, the cafe in the new Bookmine location; and probably more I am forgetting.

Most of these places have opened since I moved to Napa in 2018, and I couldn’t be more proud to live in such a highly caffeinated locale. Another Starbucks, it seemed to me, would threaten what so many Napa entrepreneurs, baristas and coffee experts have worked so hard to build.

And so as soon as I learned what was happening down there at 3246 Jefferson St., I began polishing my pitchfork and got to work assembling an angry mob.

My recruitment efforts began with Nicole Yonai. As of September 2022, Nicole has been the owner and proprietor of the newly revamped Golden Bagel, which is directly next to the impending Starbucks site. She would be easy to recruit to the cause. Or so I thought.

Nicole offered a perspective I was not anticipating:

“I usually get this question from guests who are assuming I think the worst of the situation: ‘Another Green goddess in Napa, let alone as my neighbor.’ Although I do agree we have our fill of Starbucks throughout the city, I am excited to have a fresh building and vibrant business next door. I think that this section of Jefferson and the Grapeyard strip have been long overdue for an update. The previous tenant (KFC) had only been operating as a drive through, and was not quite the complementary concept that Starbucks will be – yes, complementary. We sell coffee, but most closely identify as a cafe, bakery, and bagel shop. As an independent business owner, I am excited to capture the attention of people who otherwise would not slow down on our busy street, and to welcome guests that have not been in since they were in school. The quality and variety of the Golden Bagel menu is so much more than in previous years. We have a wonderful opportunity to show the community all of our changes.”

So perhaps, in fact, Starbucks is not the enemy. Perhaps this new location isn’t a threat after all, but more evidence of Napa’s ever-gathering momentum and forward progress! While she put a real damper on my righteous screed ambitions, I forgive Nicole, and I hope she is right.

All the same, next time I’m craving an egg white wrap, I think I’ll grab a bagel on the new Golden Bagel patio instead.

Napan Zach Smith works full time at home. His column appears monthly in the Napa Valley Register. Reach Smith at business@napanews.com.

