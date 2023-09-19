Robin Rocha said she first realized the finance industry was her calling after completing internships at brokerage houses during college.

After graduating from Wheaton College, Rocha moved to San Diego and looked into working at (then) Merrill Lynch, but was advised that she needed more experience first.

She accepted that challenge, and “exactly one year later to the day I was hired,” wrote Rocha.

“I was 22 years old and the only female in that position in the entire office of men. My office was the very tiny microwave room — I didn't have to go far to heat my food.”

“I am glad to report that I've come a long way since then, with a beautiful office in Napa on the riverfront watching all of the daily activities on the water.”

Rocha has been a financial advisor for 38 years.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I was a very enthusiastic child who was curious about a variety of professions. After I said goodbye to being a professional performer, athlete, firefighter and doctor, I settled nicely into working as a financial advisor.

2. What was your first job?

My first job was in Barrington, Rhode Island where I would ride my scooter to my 6 a.m. shift at Dunkin’ Donuts before I went to school and filled the donuts with jelly. It was a very messy job!

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Working at the Veterans Home in Bristol, Rhode Island as a nursing attendant was tough. It was difficult to watch over people who were ill and suffering at such a young age. I did truly enjoy listening to the veterans’ stories, however, and I was glad to help them.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I still want to be a professional entertainer dancing would be my first choice. The ship may have sailed on that one!

Not try: I would struggle to be a truck driver because I would just get drowsy with all that driving and potentially fall asleep at the wheel during my shift.

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Wow, there are many challenges. Being in a heavily male-dominated industry is a challenge. That’s why I was so honored to recently be named to the 2023 Forbes “Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State” list, which is in perfect alignment with my desire to guide, educate, and empower women at all stages of their financial well-being.

Another challenge is keeping clients steady for the long run and positive when investors face uncertainty in the markets. Also, helping people understand that any investment they can make at any stage of their life — no matter how small — will be impactful for their future independence. Having a disciplined approach will pay dividends in their future lifestyle.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

There is not one; I admire all of the spirited women trailblazers who came before me and were instrumental in making incredible strides for women.

7. If you could change one thing about the financial industry, what would it be?

I would like to see more actual planning and education provided prior to investing. Having a strong financial literacy base can really help when a client is navigating the investment planning process and exploring the financial products available.

My planning process approach takes the guesswork out of the necessary actions needed to have financial freedom. Instead of hoping that your financial future will look a certain way, I use tools to determine — with a high level of certainty — the path to achieving your desired financial goals and lifestyle.

I always tell my clients “Make your money work as hard for you as you work for your money.”

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Charities that focus on helping women become independent and empowered.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am a tap dancer.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I want to help make financial education standard in all classrooms so that more kids have the building blocks toward creating a successful financial life. Many kids don't understand the basics of money beyond a credit card or Venmo. I think this would be a life skill that would help them immeasurably. Also, I want to dramatically improve my pickleball game!

Rocha can be reached at 707-287-6188, robin.rocha@ml.com or 700 Main St. in downtown Napa.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, September 16, 2023