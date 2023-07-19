Reader, consider this one a public service announcement.

Shortly after our move to Napa from Brooklyn, my wife Leslie began volunteering at the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. She assisted the shelter’s amazing staff by taking dogs for walks on the Vine Trail. Occasionally, I would join her. After just a few walks with just a few pups, one thing became immediately clear: We needed to bust one of these mutts out of the clink and make them a part of our family. Soon thereafter, we set our sights on Rojo, a brindle Pitbull with a sweet face.

To give them a break from the sometimes stressful environment, the shelter allows volunteers to foster dogs overnight. Fostering seemed like a prudent first step: We could test-drive Rojo and pamper him at the same time. After prepping our apartment with a crate, a bed and far too many chew toys, we drove over to the shelter to pick up sweet, beautiful Rojo.

Only Rojo wasn’t there. Rojo, we learned, was fostered every single night by another volunteer. Crestfallen but undeterred, Leslie began to scheme up alternatives. “What about that stumpy little one that we walked the other day? Is she available?”

She was indeed available. We proceeded to foster Baby Blue 11 nights in a row. Our disappointment about Rojo disappeared as quickly as the kibble from Blue’s bowl.

Our concern about whether or not our apartment’s property management company would allow us to have a dog was quickly outpaced by a new worry: That someone else would adopt her before we could. So, throwing caution to the wind, on Feb. 21, 2019, Baby Blue became a Smith.

Animal adoption rates have skyrocketed along with rates of remote work. A 2021 Petco survey found that “83% of pet parents had minimized stress levels due to working from home in close contact with their furry friends.” I grew up with a dog (Riff Raff, an oafish Golden), but I was never responsible for his care. With Blue, I quickly found that I had mildly underestimated the amount of work involved in owning a dog, but dramatically underestimated the amount of joy. And joy, it turns out, is good for business.

In 2022, The National Institutes of Health published a study titled “The Role of Dogs in the Relationship between Telework and Performance via Affect: A Moderated Moderated Mediation Analysis.”

The awkwardly worded study arrived at the following conclusions: First, by virtue of the autonomy and flexibility that it offers, “telework” increases workers’ “positive affect,” or in other words, their positive attitude and their ability to maintain enthusiasm in the face of adverse events.

In turn, an increase in positive affect was shown to increase workers’ self-reported productivity and job performance. Positive affect (and subsequently job performance) was found to increase even further when teleworkers worked in close physical proximity to a dog with which they had a close emotional attachment.

In this way, a dog could be considered what positive psychologists call a “personal resource,” a store of optimism and good cheer that can be drawn upon when the demands of the day overwhelm.

Blue and I can attest to that; she is sitting on my feet as I type these words, and, obviously, there are few more optimistic than yours truly. So, my work-from-homies, do yourself a favor: Go to the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Volunteer. Foster a dog. Then adopt a dog. Your boss will thank you.

