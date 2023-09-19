If you work from home, and then you decide to remodel that home, you are apt to learn some things. I know I have.
In April of this year, my wife Leslie and I embarked on our first home remodel project. Its scope was modest at first: Expand our living space into the attached garage. Add a cabinet or two. Because of the small size of the project, and because I work from home in my back office, we planned to live at the house during the course of construction. Our bedroom and bathroom would remain untouched. How disruptive could it be?
Like many such projects, however, it grew. An addition was proposed. Windows replaced. Stucco removed. Sconces began appearing everywhere, seemingly of their own volition. We were soon surrounded.
As the project grew, our living space shrank. Our gazebo became a storage shed. Our storage shed became a pantry. Our guest room became a living room. Our washer and dryer moved outside, along with the coffee maker, the cutlery and the couch. Everything, in other words, including the kitchen sink.
I recall vividly the exact moment that my mind snapped: It was a warm summer evening, and I was standing in the kitchen, mixing a much-needed cocktail, when something clocked me on the head. Startled, I dropped the Campari and looked to the floor. It was a palm frond from the tree in our front yard. Mixing cocktails, it would seem, is a dangerous proposition when you have neither ceiling nor roof.
Was it a sign from the heavens? Mother Earth smiting me for my hubris? Were we building too close to the sun? Whatever its significance, that nasty frond knocked something loose: We had to get outta Dodge. And fast. Who knows what this angry palm would try next.
A frantic search for short-term rentals commenced. It was the beginning of harvest and inventory was low. Blessedly, after some weeks of couch-surfing, we found a property on a website designed for travel nurses. But we are not out of the woods yet: As of this writing, it’ll be two weeks before we can make the move.
I must admit, as eager as I am to escape the construction site, it is not without some sadness. This experience has taught us a great deal. Here are just a few of the lessons we’ve learned:
● Remodeling your home is an excellent way to connect with your neighbors. Ours have been generous, patient and far more enthusiastic about the project than anticipated.
● Toaster ovens work just as well outside as they do inside.
● The city of Napa requires that you have a garage. Not that you use the garage, just that you have it. You know, in case of emergencies.
● Positioned correctly, a pot of water will boil on the grill.
Finally, we learned that Hard and Bad are not the same thing. Bad is always Hard. Hard is not always Bad. The remodel process has been Hard, but it has not been Bad, not at all. I feel extraordinarily fortunate to have the ability to expand our home so that we have enough room to grow into a larger family.
But not too much larger. I don’t think I can do this again.
Napan Zach Smith works full time at home. His column appears monthly in the Napa Valley Register. Reach Smith at business@napanews.com.