Alert drivers on the Silverado Trail may have noticed that the iconic Soda Canyon Store has a fresh appearance. The store, with a new coat of bright barn-red paint, is hard to miss at 4006 Silverado Trail, on the corner of Soda Canyon Road.

It stands out as one of the few businesses on that stretch of the Trail, tempting commuters and tourists to stop for a coffee or provisions.

However, it is not only the paint that is new; this business, which has been a fixture of the Napa Valley landscape for as long as many locals can remember, and after almost 45 years in the hands of one Napa family, now has new owners — also long-time Napans, new operators, and a refreshed menu, said new operators MeeSun Boice and Parke Ulrich.

After a short closure for renovations and a kitchen overhaul, the Historic Soda Canyon reopened at the beginning of May. New picnic tables, inviting wicker armchairs, umbrellas to provide shade, and comfortable indoor seating offer a respite for anyone driving, biking, or walking The Trail, said Boice and Ulrich.

The Soda Canyon Store has been a beloved independent-owned business along the trail since 1946 and is considered by many as the “unofficial halfway point” between Napa and St. Helena.

Soda Canyon Store has a humble origin story but has been a fixture in the valley since the mid-1940s. The original building, a simple wooden utilitarian structure, is believed to have been constructed in 1946 and first served as a gas station to travelers and field workers along the trail, said the managers.

In those early decades, the business became a hub for the community, as locals would gather for an ice-cold Coca-Cola, a pack of cigarettes, and a little conversation while gassing up. After decades of humming along as an essential part of the commuters’ day, a significant turning point in the history of the Soda Canyon Store came one day circa 1978.

On that day, as family lore goes, Steve Longo, an electrician for PG&E, came into the store and observed then owner, Bill Conaster, gabbing away with a few regulars while “serving up fried eggs, a cigarette dangling and boots up on the counter,” as though he owned the world. (It is not entirely clear how he was doing all these things simultaneously, but that is the family myth that has been kept alive by Steve’s daughters, Gina Ergun and Kristi Seitz-Banducci.)

Ergun reminisces that this lifestyle enchanted her dad. It wasn’t long before Steve and his wife, Gail, signed the paperwork to buy the store from the Canasters, and the next formative era of the Soda Canyon Store began. The two sisters grew up within these four walls and recall free refills on coffee (“just the basic Yuban back then,” said Seitz-Banducci), a pegboard for the regulars for their coffee cups, and lots of home-cooked meals. The Longos added an expanded grocery offering and a deli counter. Gail’s deviled eggs and potato salad became famous and regular menu items.

Ergun and Seitz-Banducci’s earliest childhood memories revolve around their life at the Soda Canyon Store with their parents. Gail took over all of the operations after she and Steve divorced, but Steve Longo stayed involved, eventually returning to his career in construction. His daughters point out that he moved into a home on Soda Canyon Road, remaining a loyal customer, “coming to the store every single day for the rest of his life, often hanging out to visit, and was friends with everyone” until his passing in 2022.

The sisters recall stocking shelves (the lower shelves until they started to get a little taller with each year), running the register (standing on milk crates), and catching minnows in the tank to bag up for the fishermen on their way to Lake Berryessa. In the early 1980s, customers were neighbors, fishermen, construction workers, and field workers getting gas and provisions. “They really paid for our college,” said Ergun.

Ergun and Seitz-Banducci left for college but returned soon after graduation to help their mom with the store, bringing fresh ideas they were eager to implement. In 1986 the store stopped pumping gas, and they were serving even more tourists while maintaining the loyalty of the “regulars.”

After college, Ergun had become a local coffee bean distributor, and the girls convinced their mom to let them set up a part of the store to sell “fancy coffee.” It was the dawn of Starbucks, and specialty coffee drinks were all the rage. The sisters had their mom’s blessing to invest in an espresso machine, and they launched a side business within the store.

Success with the coffee sales securely established the sisters as partners in the business, and in 2000, Ergun and Seitz-Banducci officially purchased the store from their mother (after a brief flirtation with Dean & Deluca), who was ready for a well-earned break.

“Mom was outta there; she and her husband bought an RV and never looked back,” said Ergun.

The sisters and a childhood friend, Bonnie Mott, heralded the store into the modern era. On their first official day as the new owners in November 2000, a large kitchen fire forced them to shut down. Turning lemons into lemonade, the sisters took out a loan, gutted the entire building, and set the grand reopening for September 2001. “This turned out to be a few days after 9/11, but everybody came back 150%.” Shortly after, Seitz-Banducci took a smaller role to focus on her newborn and the couple’s wine business, Brookdale Vineyards.

Over the years, Ergun said, “our family has served breakfast burritos, cups of coffee, chicken, and potato salad, by the thousands, and tens of thousands of deviled eggs.”

The store remains a community gathering place. At any given moment, the picnic tables might be shared with tourists in their boho chic wine-tasting outfits, enjoying a charcuterie board or boxed lunch next to a table of vineyard employees dusty after a day in the field. All are welcome here.

Harvest is hectic as the wineries all along Napa Valley order burritos by the hundreds for their staff and workers served between the vines. At day’s end, those same field hands can find a place to gather and relax at the picnic tables or backyard seating area.

The sisters had been tending to their parents’ legacy for more than 20 years, but both came to the mutual decision to sell to the right buyer. Seitz-Banducci’s focus was on her wine business and she realized that her son, now a young adult, was not interested in taking over the store. Ergun, having spent most of her life in the store, was ready to try something completely different.

The sisters sold the store in early 2023 to a father and son team, Napa locals. The new store owners, Elliott and Ron Taylor, hired Boice and Ulrich as operators.

Boice and Ulrich are the successful restaurateur duo behind Waterbar and Epic Steak in San Francisco and MerSea, the innovative and top-rated eatery set in shipping containers on Treasure Island. Ron Taylor, a reputed restaurant contractor, became acquainted with the team while working on their latest restaurant concept, Hurica, opening soon in Redwood. After he and his son purchased Soda Canyon, they invited Boice and Ulrich for a tour.

Boice said, “The Taylors have a long connection with the store, Elliot grew up in this store, coming here often as a child. We took two months to decide if we wanted to take this on but despite the extra challenge of geography, it really appealed to us so we said ‘yes.’” Boice has been impressed by the friendliness and support of the community — it reminds her of her childhood growing up in Kansas.

After closing for a few months to upgrade the kitchen, replace the appliances, and completely redo the interior to bring back indoor seating, the store re-opened to the public in early May. As you enter, an entire corner on your right is devoted to coffee drinks and pastries (cookies and cinnamon buns come in daily from Winston’s), and at the counter on your left, you can place your order for sandwiches and make store purchases.

There is a small seating area inside and plentiful picnic tables surrounding the store. Boice stocks the shelves with picnic and snack items as well as items that might appeal to neighbors. There are also some local products, like honey from local bee hives and trail mix from Napa Nuts. Boice is looking for local vendors to add more variety. The menu is still evolving, and Boice said they are still testing the waters and want customer feedback and ask for patience as they fine-tune.

“We hope to balance tradition and innovation. We brought back free refills on coffee and introduced root beer floats.” The popular breakfast burrito is still on the menu, but there are also some new items with the chef’s signature. The Jersey Girl is a breakfast sandwich that is a nod to Chef Ulrich’s New Jersey background; a fried egg with two slices of pork sausage (from New Jersey), and kimchi on an English Muffin. On the afternoon commute, customers or weary tourists may want to stop by for a Napa-gato, soft-serve ice cream with a pour-over of one or two espresso shots.

While the decision to sell the store was hard, sisters Ergun and Seitz-Banducci feel it is in good hands with the new stewards, “Of course, it is hard to see the changes. We spent a huge portion of our lives there,” said Seitz-Banducci, “but it is now up to the new owners and a new generation. I am excited to watch it happen.”

Ergun is equally enthusiastic, “I always wanted to turn it into a better version of itself.”

Both sisters plan to be frequent visitors to the store.

“We will be like the grandmas, sitting at the picnic tables watching our adult kid raise a baby and watch it grow.”