$11.125 million
Price of Napa County’s most expensive estate sold in June. The 43-acre estate is located at 3880 Silverado Trail in Calistoga.
Source: Tim Hayden, Compass real estate
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today