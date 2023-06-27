Adventist Health announced that Puja Orozco, PA-C (physician assistant, certified) has joined the team at its St. Helena location. Orozco joins the organization with more than a decade of physician assistant experience. Her primary area of focus is orthopedic surgery, said a news release.

Orozco has expertise in the pre-operative and post-operative care of patients undergoing joint replacement surgery. She has also served as a surgical assistant in the operating room.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Healthcare is a lifelong passion for Orozco. “I volunteered at nursing homes and rehabilitation centers from a young age. I realized then that I enjoyed working with people and helping them in any way I could. In my college years, I shadowed at various medical practices and felt that the best way to help others would be through a career in healthcare,” commented Orozco.

Orozco studied in Philadelphia at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then spent more than 10 years at the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus in Baltimore. There, she worked in an inpatient hospital setting specializing in orthopedic surgical service.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

She is accepting new patients and can be reached at Adventist Health, located at Coon Joint Replacement Institute at 10 Woodland Road in St. Helena.

Info: 707-963-3611

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, June 25, 2023