The Piña family announced that Piña Napa Valley Winery will now be led by the next generation owners, Katherine Piña–Capponi and her husband David Capponi. Larry Piña, one of the founders, is staying on as an active partner, said a news release.

Piña Napa Valley produced its first wine in 1979, with the four brothers (John, Larry, Ranndy & Davie) and their father John Pina, Jr. Dad John and Arline (Glos) Piña established Piña Vineyard Management in 1960.

"It is with great pride of accomplishment in bringing our family’s wines to you over these years and our confidence in the next generation of Piñas to continue and build on this legacy, that Rickie, Davie and Ranndy move with excitement to the next chapter of their lives," said the release.