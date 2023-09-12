You may think you know butter, but you probably don’t know butter like Markus Daimeion knows butter.

Daimeion, a chef who’s been cooking in Napa restaurants for the past decade, has launched Proper Plates, a flavored butter business. Mustard butter, Fajita butter and The Jerk butter are among his 30 flavors to date.

Many cooks think of butter as either salted and unsalted, but there are “infinite” flavor possibilities when you add purees, spice blends and infusions to this most common food, Daimeion said of his creations.

Compound butters are “an easy way to have flavor,” he said. “Not everyone has an expansive spice cabinet. Not everyone even knows of some of the spices I use.”

Daimeion was a cook five years ago at the now-closed Basalt restaurant when his compound butter epiphany occurred. He and several others collaborated on a garlic-flavored butter to enhance a halibut dish, he said.

“It was one of the most amazing things I’ve had a part in creating,” said Daimeion, 28, a self-taught chef whose resumé includes stints at Avow, Il Posto and Bounty Hunter.

Daimeion, who grew up in Sonoma County and describes himself as a “Sonoma Napkin,” said he’s been tinkering with compound butters ever since, but the idea that he could turn this into a business was slow to take hold.

He credits his girlfriend, Gina Gonzales, with giving him the boost he needed to launch his butter business. “She said, ‘Hey, man. People need to see this.’”

Gonzales works at a Petaluma bakery, while running her own holiday baking business on the side. “I’m savory; she’s sweet,” Daimeion said.

A flavored butter is an easy way to enhance dishes from practically any cuisine, said Daimeion, citing a classic rib eye steak as an example. “What’s the one thing that will make the star shine a little better?” he asked. A compound butter crafted for beef, he said.

He describes his Blackening butter as a “zesty butter blend with bold Southern-inspired spices.” Fajita butter contains “vibrant Mexican-inspired spices.” The Jerk has a “Jamaican flair” while Golden Curry contains turmeric, ginger, celery heart, garlic and shallots.

His compounds are made at Platypus Tours’ commercial kitchen in Napa. He starts with a commercial “double A unsalted butter” and seasons from there, Daimeion said.

He sells through his website, properplates.biz, and, as of last month, at Napa’s Tuesday morning Farmers Market. He will be able to offer tastes as soon as he arranges for a washing station and serving tools, he said.

On his website, which encourages customers to “spread the love,” he sells a pound of flavored butter for $26, 4 ounces for $8. Home delivery is free in Napa, but there is a charge of $3 for delivery to Yountville, $6 for St. Helena and $9 to Calistoga.

The website also has an array of Proper Plate merch, including T-shirts and hats.

Daimeion would like to see Proper Plates butters cited on restaurant menus, but that’s been a hard sell. His products aren’t well enough known for businesses to want to promote them, he said. “I don’t have any perceived brand value yet.”

How did Daimeion come up with the Proper Plates name? Proper was his old hip-hop/rap name, he said. He matched Plates with Proper because he likes alliteration and the lack of specificity in the name will allow him to expand into other products.

Indeed, he offers several pickled products on his website, including “tangy cauliflower” and Escabeche featuring pickled jalapeño with veggies and hot spices.

While launching Proper Plates, Daimeion is also cooking at special events at wineries and other venues. His website offers fans a chance to help his venture get off the ground financially. He’s hoping to raise $2,500 through crowdfunding.

Daimeion can be emailed at markus@properplates.biz. His products are available at properplates.biz and at Napa’s Tuesday morning Farmers Market.

