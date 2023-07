Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Steve and Marla Ericson have joined its St. Helena office at 1200 Main St.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Raised in Napa Valley, "Steve and Marla have also raised their family here giving them an understanding and appreciation of the community," said a news release.

The Ericsons have been in Realtors for 35 years and specialize in residential real estate, said the release.

“Steve and Marla’s long-term connections and extensive experience make them perfect partners for the St. Helena office," said Manager Ward Smith.

PHOTOS: Napa's Fourth of July Parade and Celebration Napa Fourth of July Parade 2 Napa Fourth of July Parade 1 Napa Fourth of July Parade 3 Napa Fourth of July Parade 4 Napa Fourth of July Parade 5 Napa Fourth of July Parade 6 Napa Fourth of July Parade 7 Napa Fourth of July Parade 8 Napa Fourth of July Parade 9 Napa Fourth of July Parade 10 Napa Fourth of July Parade 11 Napa Fourth of July Parade 12 Napa Fourth of July Parade 13 Napa Fourth of July Parade 14 Fourth of July Celebration 42 Fourth of July Celebration 43 Fourth of July Celebration 44 Napa Fourth of July Parade 15 Napa Fourth of July Parade 16 Napa Fourth of July Parade 17 Napa Fourth of July Parade 18 Napa Fourth of July Parade 19 Napa Fourth of July Parade 20 Napa Fourth of July Parade 21 Napa Fourth of July Parade 22 Napa Fourth of July Parade 23 Napa Fourth of July Parade 24 Napa Fourth of July Parade 25 Napa Fourth of July Parade 26 Napa Fourth of July Parade 27 Napa Fourth of July Parade 28 Napa Fourth of July Parade 29 Napa Fourth of July Parade 30 Napa Fourth of July Parade 31 Napa Fourth of July Parade 32 Napa Fourth of July Parade 33 Napa Fourth of July Parade 34 Napa Fourth of July Parade 35 Napa Fourth of July Parade 36 Napa Fourth of July Parade 37 Napa Fourth of July Parade 38 Napa Fourth of July Parade 39 Napa Fourth of July Parade 40 Napa Fourth of July Parade 41