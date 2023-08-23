FOR THE REGISTER
Redwood Credit Union has been named by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Small Employers 2023.”
The list ranks the 300 U.S. companies — with more than 200 employees, but fewer than 1,000 — most highly recommended as a top place to work.
“It’s an honor to be ranked as one of the best employers in the nation,” said Brett Martinez, president and CEO of Redwood Credit Union.
Info: 800-479-7928, redwoodcu.org
Photos: Napa's Main Street Reunion car show
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
Napa Main Street Reunion 2023
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.