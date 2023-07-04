Redwood Credit Union has hired Esteban Zuno as vice president of wealth management, said a news release.

In his new role, Zuno will plan, organize, and manage RCU’s wealth management program offered through their broker dealer CUSO Financial Services, L.P., said the release. His responsibilities will also include building the program through deposits, alternative and full-service investments, and retirement products and services.

Prior to joining RCU, Zuno worked for U.S. Bancorp Investments for 11 years. He holds an executive certificate of financial planning and a bachelor of business administration degree in finance and management from Loyola Marymount University. He serves on the Bank Insurance and Securities Association’s future leader committee.

Committed to serving his communities, Zuno was a founding member and director of United Through Education and the finance co-chair of the East Palo Alto Academy Foundation. He works from RCU’s new Napa campus on Devlin Road.

