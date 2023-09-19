More than 3,300 residents in Napa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino and Sonoma counties recently took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons, according to a news release.

Shred-It trucks were on hand for each event to help communities safely dispose of and recycle 134,940 pounds of documents, said the release.

Conservation Corps of the North Bay collected more than 35,775 pounds of e-waste, including old televisions, printers, monitors, computers and other personal electronics for secure recycling.

Attendees had an opportunity to donate to a local nonprofit. In total, the events raised more than $5,600 to support Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center in Napa, Lake County Child Care Planning Council, Schools Rule Marin, Plowshares in Mendocino and Conversation Corps North Bay in Sonoma.

“It’s a great feeling to look at these total numbers and recognize that we were able to help thousands of people take action to safeguard themselves from identity theft,” said Matt Martin, senior vice president of community and government relations at RCU.

