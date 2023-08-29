Shafer Vineyards announced that two new members have joined its national sales team.

Melinda Barrett has been named southeast regional sales manager, based in Florida. Nicholas Cerbone is southwest regional sales manager and is based in Los Angeles.

“We are very pleased to welcome such terrific, new talent,” said Matthew Sharp, general manager, Shafer Vineyards.

Shafer Vineyards is located in Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District and owns and farms 250 acres of vineyards.

