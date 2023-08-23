Sheldon Richards started life in West Texas where his geologist father, Jim, searched for oil and gas. By the time Sheldon was 12, his father’s search took the family to Alberta. In his early 20s, when his parents moved back to Texas, Sheldon chose to stay in Canada to pursue his own passions.

He bought 500 acres of land near Nelson, British Columbia, where he cleared enough space to build a 1500 square-foot completely off-grid cabin. He spent his summers in the woods of British Columbia and his winters in the city of Calgary, Alberta, occasionally taking breaks to travel around South and Central America.

Eventually, he started a family of his own and went back to school for communications and public relations. His passion for “making it on his own” continued after graduation with the pursuit of his entrepreneurial endeavor, Keystone Communications. Sheldon ran the company for 15 years before deciding to join the family business.

In 2003, Sheldon moved to Napa to join his parents, Jim and Barbara, at Paloma Vineyard. He spent the next six years learning viticulture from his mother and oenology from his father.

Barbara taught Sheldon to respect the vines as if each were one of his children — over 7,500 in total.

Jim taught Sheldon how to let the wine make itself with minimal intervention.

In 2007, Sheldon became the full-time Paloma winemaker and continues to build on Jim and Barbara’s legacy: “To grow the best grapes possible and make a wine that reflects the terroir of our vineyard.”

Sheldon is continually working and fine-tuning the viticulture practices and the winemaking craft.

“My parents left me an amazing legacy, one that I will continue to maintain — farming, winemaking and hospitality — at levels that would make them both proud,” said Sheldon.

1. What was your first job?

At the Keg ’n Cleaver restaurant in Calgary, Canada.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Laying cable TV in the ground in the wintertime in Canada.

3. How did you get into the wine industry?

I started serving wine in restaurants when I was 18. I inherited Paloma.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Drought/heat. COVID and fire.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

After we moved to Canada, we were invited to spend a weekend in a log house on a white water rafting river, with snowmobiles to ski behind. The owner was Ernest Funkhouser, an oil industry executive. I spent most of my weekends and summer there. When he died, I bought 432 acres of land in the mountain of BC, built a log house and shared it with the world — always with his generosity in mind.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Restructure the process and cost of winery-related development. It has become almost impossible and so costly that small family wineries cannot afford to be part of the program.

7. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

Restrictions on corporate wine refineries.

8. What do you love most about the wine industry?

What we all love most about this lifestyle is the people we meet from all over the world. (The people) make the food and wine taste better, and always remind us of how lucky we are to live in paradise.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Wounded Warriors Foundation.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I built two log houses on 500 acres of land I bought in British Columbia in 1972 and lived off the grid for 10 years.

Paloma Vineyard is located at 4013 Spring Mountain Road in St. Helena, 707-963-7504, palomavineyard.com

