Brother and sister Matt Stornetta and Mia Stornetta Leighton announced that they have joined forces at Stornetta Made Farming to provide full vineyard management services to vineyard owners in the Napa and Sonoma area, said a news release.
The siblings are fifth-generation farmers whose Stornetta family name has been associated with local agriculture for decades, said the release.
Matt Stornetta established his own vineyard company, Stornetta Made Farming, in 2019. He is already farming 250 acres of vineyards in the Napa Valley and Sonoma County.
Realizing he needed help with his expanding business, he reached out to his sister Mia Stornetta Leighton.
Mia Stornetta Leighton handled grower relations for Joel Gott starting in 2015, before moving on to Atlas Vineyard Management as their winery relations manager.
The Stornettas both attended Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo where Matt studied agriculture business. Mia also studied agriculture business and received a minor in soil science.
“We grew up in agriculture,” said Stornetta Leighton. “We have a fascination with the business and science of the wine industry. Stornetta Made Farming gives us the opportunity to do both.”
