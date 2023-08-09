ST. HELENA — If you’d looked at the St. Helena downtown business scene of the 1980s and tried to predict which stores would be around for the long haul, you probably wouldn’t have picked Upper Valley Ski and Tennis.

However, the little store near Main and Pope streets turned out to have surprising staying power, evolving into Sportago and now celebrating its 40th anniversary of selling outdoor clothing and accessories in St. Helena.

Owner Ahren Trumble said one of the secrets to Sportago's success is relying on locals “because they’re the ones who will get you through hard times.”

Trumble said Sportago’s clientele is a roughly 70-30 ratio of locals to visitors.

“It’s vital to appeal to locals,” he said. “You can tell that in July, which has become vacation month for all the locals. It’s actually our slowest month now.”

A lot of shoppers tend to be repeat customers, from cellar workers who need sturdy boots to men in search of an otherwise elusive (in St. Helena, at least) pair of socks or underwear.

Sportago has been the Upvalley’s only Patagonia dealer since the mid-1980s, and the brand “has been our anchor the whole time,” Trumble said.

“We believe in them as a company, in their product, and in their environmental activism,” he said. “They are and will continue to be our biggest brand in the store.”

St. Helena customers tend to be sophisticated, fashionable and aware of trends bubbling up in other parts of the world, so Trumble sometimes has to seek out vendors from outside the traditional outdoor industry who can supply what his customers want. He’s attended trade shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas to spot trends that are still years away from reaching the traditional outdoor industry.

“People don’t want khaki zip-off pants that turn into shorts anymore,” he said with a grin.

No more skiwear

It took a series of locations and ownership changes to get Sportago where it is today, in one of St. Helena’s most prominent buildings at the corner of Main and Adams streets.

Upper Valley Ski and Tennis started out where the Vintage Food Mart is today at Main and Pope. It soon moved to the row of buildings near Main and Vidovich, where Nimbus Arts is.

At that point Chris Patrick took it over and wisely gave up on the ski equipment, snow being a once-in-a-decade event in St. Helena. A few years later she moved it to the corner of Main and Spring, the current site of Goose & Gander. It moved yet again in 1991 to a spot on Adams Street west of Main, where it remained for the next 25 years.

Trumble got a part-time job at Sportago in 2000.

“Chris was very smart about succession planning, so she made it really easy for me to buy into the store,” he said. “We were partners for 15 or 16 years, and then I officially took over 100% two years ago.”

By then Sportago had moved again, this time to St. Helena’s newest commercial building, built by Gary and Roberta Menegon. It was a smaller space than the one on Adams, but it finally brought Sportago the foot traffic Trumble had always wanted.

“Our locals always knew where they were and would make a point to go (to the Adams Street store),” Trumble said. “But people who were just walking Main Street wouldn’t walk a quarter-block to go see us, even though we had that big Patagonia sign on the side of the building.”

Ever since the move, Sportago has relied more on apparel in proportion to footwear, which takes up a lot of inventory space.

Emerging from the pandemic

Like St. Helena Cyclery, Sportago enjoyed an uptick in business after the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, since people were eager to get outside and exercise. Trumble soon saw business rebound to pre-pandemic levels, in contrast to some other downtown merchants who say foot traffic still hasn’t recovered to where it was before 2020.

“If you’re more reliant on tourists, you might feel that more,” Trumble said. “But the locals who were here before (the pandemic) are still here, and as long as you’re stocking what they’re looking for, they’ll still come in.”

Trumble also seems to have figured out staffing, which has tended to be a struggle for downtown businesses. In 2021 he created two full-time positions to replace a rotating cast of four or five part-timers who would come and go.

“We pay 100% of medical and other benefits, so full-time is a lot more expensive,” he said. “But it gave us a really awesome core of people who are dedicated to this store. There’s less training because they’re here for five days a week.”

Yessica Gonzalez has been there for seven years and Diana Diaz for more than a year.

And then there’s Joel Radke, who’s been manager for about 17 years and is now becoming Trumble’s business partner, perhaps in a nod to the succession planning strategy Trumble learned from Patrick.

And how about competing with Amazon, another obstacle to local business success?

“We can’t,” Trumble said. But he can form relationships with vendors who won’t allow their products to be sold at deep discounts by other outlets.

“Plus the outdoor industry is still very tactile,” he added. “People want to touch something before they buy it, or try on a pair of shoes. You don’t want to blindly order from the internet. You want to come here and feel it.”

Sportago is at 1380 Main St. (Suite 101) in St. Helena.