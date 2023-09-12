ST. HELENA — If you were hoping to see a coffee shop at the former Archetype space, you’re in luck.
Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.
The same goes if you were hoping for a lunch spot, a gathering space, upscale retail, vintage furniture, sustainably sourced artisan goods, architectural eye candy — you get the idea.
NO|MA House Café & Collective is all of those things, as well as an effort to extend St. Helena’s commercial core north of Adams Street, toward the post office, Rianda House and Lyman Park.
NO|MA (short for North Main) is the brainchild of Ann Backen, along with an all-female team of owners, designers and operators. Backen has worked alongside her husband, Howard Backen, at the architectural firm Backen & Backen, but in an interview a few days before the grand opening, she made it clear that NO|MA House is her project, not his.
People are also reading…
“We call it a living lab,” she said. “You have food for nourishment, education for knowledge and thoughtful design. We’ve mixed all of these things that you generally see siloed. You go to a restaurant and it’s just a restaurant. You go to a design store and it’s just a design store. You go to the movies and it’s just the movies. We wanted to bring that interactive, sensorial experience all under one roof.”
NO|MA House opened Sept. 2 with a light menu of coffee, smoothies, pastries, snacks and wine by the glass. Food offerings will expand in the late fall to include sandwiches, soups, salads and seasonal specials like meatloaf and turkey meatballs.
A rotating series of films, photos and educational programs will be projected on the wall behind the dining area. Backen and her team want to offer community engagement programs and raise awareness of nonprofits like Nimbus Arts and Monarch Justice Center.
Backen sees NO|MA House as a space that gives off a “feel-good vibe” and reflects her values of nature, design, health, community and sustainability.
“We wanted to move away from fast-paced cycles that contribute to landfills and overconsumption,” Backen said. “So everything was super-thoughtfully chosen before we put it on a shelf.”
Everything in the space is also “shoppable,” Backen said, right down to the furnishings and lighting (OK, she conceded, not the refrigerator).
The 103-year-old building underwent two years of remodeling, with the floors and walls “essentially gutted,” Backen said.
She tried to organize “regenerative practices” into the design, using materials like reclaimed wood and leather drawer pulls produced from scraps that otherwise would have been thrown out. The concrete that makes up the bar was mixed with an aggregate that reduces its carbon footprint.
The façade was modified to feel more open to the sidewalk compared with Archetype restaurant’s enclosed courtyard. The more welcoming design reflects Backen’s optimism about “activating” and “energizing” northern Main Street and changing the perception that “the sidewalk rolls up” when you reach Adams Street.
Like at Market and the Model Bakery, sidewalk seating will produce “a European feel of community connection,” Backen said. She’d also love to see one of the on-street parking spaces in front of NO|MA House converted to a bike-friendly parklet.
Backen said she feels invested in St. Helena, where she’s spent the last 23 years with her family. Before that, she’d envisioned St. Helena eventually becoming the Napa Valley’s drive-through, overshadowed by Yountville and Calistoga. But moving here made her bullish about St. Helena’s future.
“I felt beholden to be part of the solution,” she said. “I was also tired of complaining about the community and not doing anything about it.”
NO|MA House is her all-in effort to do something, putting her own money on the line.
“This is either going to be a really good idea or the worst one I’ve ever had,” she said.
NO|MA House is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1429 Main St., St. Helena.
Biz Buzz: Napa Valley business news roundup
Catch up on the latest business Napa County business news.
Have you started a new business? Celebrating a business anniversary? Do you have some other kind of business news? The Napa Valley Register publishes business news items in our Biz Buzz feature in the Business section.
To submit your own Biz Buzz item, click here.
Napa biz buzz: Genesis Perez has joined the team at Trisha Tortolani Skin Care in Napa.
Napa biz buzz: Jenn Rossi has been promoted to national sales manager at Miner Family Winery.
Napa biz buzz: this Napa doctor is helping to fight Alzheimer's Disease.
Napa biz buzz: Community Resources for Children welcomes Megan Zaccaria and Gabriela Narvaez to its board.
Napa biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union has hired Wellman Ho as vice president of financial assistance.
Napa biz buzz: Pure Luxury Transportation was named one of the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Award winners for best wine tour company.
Napa biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley has named the CIA's Thomas Bensel as its board chair.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa’s SENZA Hotel names Erin Poders general manager
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena hospital receives geriatric emergency department accreditation.
Napa biz buzz: Silverado Resort named distinguished golf destination.
Napa biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center earns awards from U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospital” list.
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena has been named to U.S. News & World Report 'high performing' hospital list.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena received a five-star rating three years running from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Napa biz buzz: Queen of the Valley Medical Center again receives award for stroke care.
Napa biz buzz: Downtown building, Robert Louis Stevenson Plaza, for sale for $18 million.
Napa biz buzz: Brick & Mantel Home is celebrating its one-year anniversary at Bel Aire Plaza in Napa.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Steve and Marla Ericson have joined its St. Helena office.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union hired Esteban Zuno as vice president of wealth management.
Napa Valley biz buzz: John Cordiero has been named one of LPL Financial’s top financial advisors.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Physician Assistant Puja Orozco joins Adventist Health’s St. Helena location.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Siblings form Stornetta Made Farming partnership.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Bardessono Hotel & Spa and Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa welcome executive chef Rick Edge.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty launches commercial division.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Carneros Resort and Spa debuts Pickleball courts and Veuve Clicquot lounge.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Leadership Napa Valley announces new program director Mary Rezek.
Napa Valley biz buzz: St. Helena Hospital celebrates 145 years of providing health care in Napa County.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP promotes CPAs Erica Riddle and Rebekah Kramer to partner.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa’s SENZA Hotel acquired by Cienda Partners and Pendant Capital for $38 million
Napa Valley biz buzz: SENZA Hotel sold by HALL Group for $38 million.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Josh Kretchmer has been named director of sales at Simon Family Estate.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Reich & Associates, Inc. hires Jessica Rose as senior manager.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Redwood Credit Union has updated its board. Recognize anyone you know?
Napa Valley biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center recognized for maternity care, receives two awards
Napa Valley biz buzz: Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center has been recognized for maternity care and received two awards.
Napa Valley biz buzz: B Cellars is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first vintage.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa Abbey’s owner Janice Clifton visits D.C. to advocate for small business owners
Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa Abbey’s owner Janice Clifton headed to Washington, D.C. to advocate for small business owners.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Alonso Corona is the new executive director at the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Visit Napa Valley announced new hires, growth for local tourism agency.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Malloy Imrie & Vasconi Insurance Services received recognition from Nationwide Agribusiness.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Adventist Health's St. Helena Hospital announced a new cardiac clinic in Napa.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Diana Rosales is the new operations care manager at Napa nonprofit Expressions of Hope.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena hospital earned ‘A’ hospital safety grades, again.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Cope Family Center named Juliane Veselik to its board of directors.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Hands Across the Valley announced three new board members. Recognize any names?
Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa Valley Jewelers has a new owner and a new name.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Clemente's and its malfatti is on the move, this time to Industrial Way in Napa.
Napa Valley biz buzz: David Amadia is the new COO at Fantesca Estate & Winery.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Kimberley Rice has been appointed as global partner at Calibre One.
Napa Valley biz buzz: David Shimmon has joined the Festival Napa Valley board.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Napa brand Liv + Grace Skincare marks five years in business.
Napa Valley biz buzz: OLE Health Foundation awards vintner Rick Jones inaugural John Shafer Visionary Award
Napa Valley biz buzz: OLE Health Foundation awards vintner Rick Jones the inaugural John Shafer Visionary Award.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Calistoga's Four Seasons Resort and Residences named Robby Delaney as general manager.
Napa Valley biz buzz: Sofie Contemporary Arts was named "Best Art Gallery" in Napa County.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.