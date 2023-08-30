The Model Bakery in St. Helena reopened last week at 1357 Main St. after an extensive remodel.

According to a news release, Richard Von Saal and the team at Vonsaal Design "reimagined the interior, creating a retro-futuristic space while maintaining the historical aesthetics of the bakery, including an improved flow for a much more efficient experience for customers."

The community is invited to a grand reopening and ribbon cutting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, with complimentary bubbles, pizza and bites from Oak Avenue Catering.

“After decades of serving the community, it was time for a 'Re-Model' in order to provide guests a fresh new experience,” said owner Sarah Mitchell Hansen. “We could not be happier with the way it turned out and can’t wait to welcome the community back inside our beloved bakery.”

The bakery had been operating out of a space on Money Way since construction on the Main Street space began in March.

