FOR THE REGISTER
The Model Bakery in St. Helena reopened last week at 1357 Main St. after an extensive remodel.
According to a news release, Richard Von Saal and the team at Vonsaal Design "reimagined the interior, creating a retro-futuristic space while maintaining the historical aesthetics of the bakery, including an improved flow for a much more efficient experience for customers."
The community is invited to a grand reopening and ribbon cutting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, with complimentary bubbles, pizza and bites from Oak Avenue Catering.
“After decades of serving the community, it was time for a 'Re-Model' in order to provide guests a fresh new experience,” said owner Sarah Mitchell Hansen. “We could not be happier with the way it turned out and can’t wait to welcome the community back inside our beloved bakery.”
The bakery had been operating out of a space on Money Way since construction on the Main Street space began in March.
Up-and-coming chefs, waiters and mixologists competed in the national final of the Young Chefs, Young Waiters competition Monday at CIA at Copia in Napa.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final at CIA at Copia
Marcus Youn and Faviar Fernandez prepare dishes during the final of Young Chef, Young Waiter USA on Monday at Napa's CIA at Copia.
Waiters prepare to serve dishes Monday during the Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final round at CIA at Copia in Napa.
Mixologist Mitchell Coriell prepares drinks at Napa's CIA at Copia during the final round of Young Chef, Young Waiter USA on Monday.
Judge chef Douglas Bradley chats with Faviar Fernandez, a competitor in the Monday final of Young Chef, Young Waiter USA at CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday.
Judges Adam Busby, Douglas Bradley and Roland Passot try a dish during the Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final round Monday at CIA at Copia in Napa.
Jordan Domingo prepares a dish during the Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final Monday at CIA at Copia in Napa.
A first course is ready to be served during the Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final Monday at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
Faviar Fernandez puts the finishing touches on a dish as waiters look on Monday, during the final of the Young Chef, Young Waiter USA competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa.
David Jose Campos Verbal watches as judge Adam Busby looks through his discarded food items during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
Judges Adam Busby and Roland Passot chat during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
Waiters carry dishes to be served during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
Judge Roland Passot makes notes during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
David Jose Campos Verbal prepares a dish during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
Fish fillets being used during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa are seen on Monday, August 21.
Marcus Youn measures ingredients as he prepares a dish during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
Judge Adam Busby watches a competitor closely during the American Young Chef, Young Waiter's national final competition at the CIA at Copia in Napa on Monday, August 21.
