Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, has launched sales of its first limited collection of The Villas, said a news release.

Located within the Napa Valley's Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, “The Villas offer a rare opportunity to own a vacation home amongst the vineyards in wine country, enriched by access to the Auberge Resorts Collection lifestyle and amenities,” said the release.

The fully furnished, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residences which “embrace a private, modern ranch setting,” start in the $4 million price range. The collection includes 20 villas from 2,500 to 3,100 square feet in size.

“Owners participate in the resort’s rental program, making it available to resort guests on a nightly basis when not in use,” said the release. Rates were listed at $4,000 per night.

“The Villas at Stanly Ranch provide a lifestyle in wine country that is not easy to come by — a bold destination, immersed in local culture, offering buyers a multi-generational, one-of-a-kind experience all with the casual luxury of an Auberge resort,” said Randy Nichols, president and founder of The Nichols Partnership.

