Stanly Ranch Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, has launched sales of its first limited collection of The Villas, said a news release.
Located within the Napa Valley's Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, “The Villas offer a rare opportunity to own a vacation home amongst the vineyards in wine country, enriched by access to the Auberge Resorts Collection lifestyle and amenities,” said the release.
The fully furnished, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residences which “embrace a private, modern ranch setting,” start in the $4 million price range. The collection includes 20 villas from 2,500 to 3,100 square feet in size.
“Owners participate in the resort’s rental program, making it available to resort guests on a nightly basis when not in use,” said the release. Rates were listed at $4,000 per night.
“The Villas at Stanly Ranch provide a lifestyle in wine country that is not easy to come by — a bold destination, immersed in local culture, offering buyers a multi-generational, one-of-a-kind experience all with the casual luxury of an Auberge resort,” said Randy Nichols, president and founder of The Nichols Partnership.
Stanly Ranch
A section of the Bay Trail has been rerouted around the construction at the future Stanly Ranch resort in Carneros.
A section of the Bay Trail has been rerouted around the future Stanly Ranch resort.
A section of the Bay Trail has been rerouted around the Stanly Ranch resort property under construction.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch in south Napa. The resort totals almost 100 acres.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch in south Napa.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch in south Napa.
Workers gather for a break at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch in south Napa.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
The future pool area at Stanly Ranch in south Napa.
A terraced area leads toward where a pool will be built at Stanly Ranch in south Napa. The resort, totaling almost 100 acres in south Napa, will include gathering spaces, dining, a spa, multiple pools, bungalows, villas and private homes.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Avi Haksar, the new general manager at Stanly Ranch resort, gave a tour of the construction site on Nov. 3. Stanly Ranch totals almost 100 acres in south Napa and will include gathering spaces, dining, a spa, multiple pools, bungalows, villas and private homes.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch in south Napa.
Avi Haksar, the new general manager at Stanly Ranch resort, gave a tour of the construction site on Nov. 3. The resort, totaling almost 100 acres in south Napa, will include gathering spaces, dining, a spa, multiple pools, bungalows, villas and private homes.
Construction is well underway at Stanly Ranch in south Napa.
Infinity sculpture for the Stanly Ranch resort, Napa
"Infinity," a 60-foot-long and 20-foot-tall figure-eight closed loop in self-rusting Cor-Ten steel, is a sculpture by the Napa artist Gordon Huether that has gained the city Planning Commission's endorsement for display at the Stanly Ranch resort under construction in south Napa.
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the outdoor spaces at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
Villas of Stanly Ranch resort
An artist image of the Villas of Stanly Ranch resort. The property is located in south Napa.
A map depicting the location of the Villas at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
An artist image of the Stanly Ranch Vineyard Homes in south Napa.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
An artist image of the Vineyard Homes at Stanly Ranch.
A map depicting the location of the Vineyard Homes at the Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa.
A map of the Stanly Ranch resort property in south Napa.
A aerial map of the Stanly Ranch resort property in south Napa.
One of the cottages that will be available for overnight stays at the Stanly Ranch resort.
One of the cottages that will be available at the Stanly Ranch resort.
A cottage from the Stanly Ranch resort.
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
An artist image of the planned Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa. Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury resort and residential community is located at 200 Stanly Cross Road. The project is said to cost $250 million to $275 million.
Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection
An artist image of the planned Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa
An artist image of the planned Stanly Ranch resort in south Napa. Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury resort and residential community is located at 200 Stanly Cross Road. The project is said to cost $250 million to $275 million.
Proposed Stanly Ranch hotel
Stanly Ranch resort plan
This is how a cluster of guest cottages might look at the proposed resort at Stanly Ranch.
