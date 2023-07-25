Stéphanie Beaurain describes herself as the owner and ‘craftswoman’ of Back Fence Productions of St. Helena.

“I am a woodworker, and I specialize in household items such as trays, platters, baskets, boxes and small decorative items,” she explained.

“I work mostly with reclaimed wood and remnant wood from contractors, cabinet makers and musical instrument makers. I was born and raised in Paris, France, and my favorite process is to make items using parquetry techniques and patterns.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Like many little girls, my first career dream was to become a veterinarian. I am a huge dog lover, and my business mascot is my little rescue pup Bisou (little kiss in French).

2. What was your first job?

My first job was to babysit, which I did while growing up in Paris. I ended up having three children of my own, so I guess it was good practice!

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I had a first career in finance, which was intellectually very stimulating, and then an incredibly fulfilling career teaching middle school humanities, before getting into woodworking. I can’t say that I had a worst job. I enjoyed every job I held. I guess I can thank my lucky stars for that!

4. How did you get into woodworking?

I have always been drawn to woodworking, from my early adult years. I never had the time or the opportunity to give it a try for the longest time, but six years ago as my kids were all grown up and after my teaching career came to an end, I found a retired woodworker who agreed to teach me woodworking.

The rest is history, as they say; I have been hooked ever since. Starting a business is a natural evolution from having a serious “craft passion” there are only so many gifts your family and friends can receive!

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Being a startup, the challenge is to deal with all the many aspects of starting a business: sales tax registration, business licenses, finding the right sales locations and getting in, insurance, packaging, shipping, social media, payments platforms… the list goes on. Then you still have to find the time to do what it is all about, making the product.

6. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

The cost of doing business in Napa is steep, and for makers businesses, the lack of affordable work spaces is a big issue. The city of Napa has an initiative, Napa Makes, which aims at helping artists, artisans and small businesses. Hopefully it will grow and provide material assistance to local entrepreneurs.

7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I would like for people to stop thinking that women don’t do woodworking. A lot of people are really surprised to learn that I am the woodworker, not just a salesperson.

8. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

I have long been a supporter of Doctors Without Borders, but the shelter I adopted my dog from comes in a close second.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Considering how petite I am, I think people would be surprised to hear that I enjoyed playing rugby in my teens.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Break-even in my business!

To reach Beaurain visit Backfencepro@gmail.com. Her work can be found at the St. Helena Farmers Market on the first and the last Friday of the month.

