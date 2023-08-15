Growing up in Petaluma, Todd Graff has been surrounded by wine his entire life and drawn to wine at a young age.

“I was quick to enroll in an introductory wine course while attending college, and my passion was solidified," said Graff.

“I loved that winemaking would allow me to spend time outdoors in the vineyard and to create something that people could enjoy each and every day.”

Graff graduated from UC Davis with a degree in plant science and viticulture in 1984. Following graduation, he spent 20 years working as a winemaker in every corner of the world from the steep slate vineyards at Weingut Klaus Schweicher in Mosel, Germany to the sandy soils of Château Yon-Figeac in St.-Émilion, France, and the decomposed granite and sandstone loam soils at Arrowfield Estate in Australia’s Hunter Valley.

“In 2003, I landed at Calistoga’s Frank Family Vineyards and never looked back.”

He is now the general manager and winemaker for the business.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

As a child, I loved playing and watching sports, and I held a dream of becoming a shortstop for the Giants.

2. What was your first job?

My first paying job was at a gas station car wash in my hometown, Petaluma.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

One summer in my teens, I helped build swimming pools in Petaluma. It was a lot of hard work, in very hot weather!

4. What job would you like to try?

I’ve always wanted to learn to fly a plane, in another life maybe I would have been a pilot.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

In recent years, wildfires have been the biggest threat to the wine industry. The wildfires we have witnessed in the past few years have caused significant economic and emotional losses through direct damage to vineyards and wineries. Every year brings its own set of challenges, from dealing with unpredictable weather patterns to finding ways to protect our harvest. It's a constant battle, but we're always learning and evolving.

As I enter my 21st harvest at Frank Family Vineyards, I continue to be incredibly proud to be making wine in Napa Valley. Napa is filled with a lot of good people trying to make great wine, and that passion is infectious and constantly bringing new talent and new ideas to the valley. Despite the changes in our environment, I believe in the spirit of Napa Valley and our community’s ability to come up with inventive solutions. The way I see it, Napa’s potential for 2023 and beyond continues to be limitless.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I have always admired Henry Ford. Not only did he revolutionize the automotive industry, but he also introduced mass production techniques that made cars more affordable and accessible to the masses. His dedication to fair wages and improved working conditions set a new standard in the business world. Given the chance, I would have loved to share a bottle of wine with him!

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local business?

Local businesses are some of Napa's most treasured assets, contributing to the charming identity of the community. However, the process of starting a small business in Napa can be challenging due to the significant resources and complex permitting landscape involved. It would be great if we could work towards streamlining the process and making it more user-friendly for the members of our community!

8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I think there is a misconception around wine that it is unattainable or that it has to be a special occasion to drink it. We work in the greatest industry in the world and I feel so lucky to wake up every morning and get to walk the vineyards and work in the cellar. I want people from all walks of life to enjoy the wines we create at Frank Family Vineyards, they are created with joy and made to be enjoyed in the same way. That’s why our team puts a big emphasis into farming, cellaring and blending, but also prioritizes keeping our entry-level wines at an attainable price point so that you can pick them up for dinner on a Thursday night, or order them off a wine list without stress.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

Charitable giving is a core value for Frank Family Vineyards, and each year, Frank Family commits to contributing to the well-being of the Napa-Valley community and beyond through Frank for a Cause. Over the years, the campaign has raised over $100,000 to benefit non-profit organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Feeding America, Arbor Day Foundation and the Humane Society of the United States.

In 2022, Frank Family Vineyards raised $25,000 to support K9s For Warriors’ mission to help veterans suffering from service-related trauma and give a new leash on life to American heroes and shelter dogs. This year, we are proud to be sponsoring our very own four-legged hero, Frankie, who will eventually be an important element behind a veteran’s road to recovery.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Given the span of the Frank Family Vineyards portfolio, I think people are often surprised that I came to Frank Family with a background in sparkling. I made sparkling wine for over 20 years with stints at both Schramsberg and Cordoniu (now Artesa) in Napa. I love having that knowledge and have found it to be advantageous when making still wines.

Frank Family Vineyards is located at 1091 Larkmead Lane in Calistoga. Graff can be reached at 707-942-0859 or info@frankfamilyvineyards.com

