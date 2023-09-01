Ulta Beauty has opened a "shop in a shop" at the South Napa Target.

It features specialized displays, "discovery zones and on-trend, season-specific products," said a news release.

Ulta Beauty at Target launched in 2021 and plans to reach a total of 800 locations in the years to come.

"Our partnership is a perfect pair, combining Ulta Beauty’s expertise with the joy and convenience of shopping at Target," said a news release.

The “shop-in-shop” concept is intended to feature more than 50 "prestige" brands, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ariana Grande, bareMinerals, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, Jack Black, Juvia’s Place, MAC Cosmetics, Madison Reed, Morphe, PATTERN, Philosophy, Smashbox, St. Tropez, Sunday Riley, Tarte, The Ordinary, Too Faced, TULA Skincare, Ulta Beauty Collection, Urban Decay and others.

“Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target’s incredible beauty assortment," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target.

The North Napa Target does not currently have an Ulta Beauty section.

Info: South Napa Target: 205 Soscol Ave., Napa, 707-224-1058