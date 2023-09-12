Vanguard Properties' St. Helena office is marking the one-year anniversary of its relocation to the historic 1345 Railroad Avenue building in St. Helena, said a news release.

After an 18-month renovation of the former Terra Restaurant, Vanguard Properties opened its doors on September 1, 2022, said the release.

This building is now home not only to Vanguard Properties but also to Birch & Tailor Interior Design, One True Vine and Hundred Acre Winery.

St. Helena resident and regional director of Vanguard Properties, Josh Dempsey said, “We are so very proud to be a part of this town and treasure the historic value of our incredible building.”

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, September 9, 2023