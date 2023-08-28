Ready-to-wear brand Veronica Beard has opened a store at 1234 Adams St., the former location of elysewalker.

It is the brand's fifth store in California and 29th overall.

According to a news release, sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard founded the eponymous label with the aim of "creating a modern uniform for today’s women." The brand launched in 2010 with their signature Dickey Jacket, before making its New York Fashion Week debut in September 2012.

The company's statement says the St. Helena store has "a layered, eclectic feel with wicker furniture, textural upholstery, and vintage kilim rugs." The back wall has a vintage rattan and bamboo credenza.

“Our new Napa Valley store is very dear to me as much of my childhood was spent there," said Veronica Swanson Beard. "St. Helena is a vibrant community full of incredible women who both live there or visit there, and our collection will deliver all the pieces she needs for her very layered life.”

“We have a loyal fan base on the West Coast and always want to meet our customer where she is," said Veronica Miele Beard. "Napa Valley is her dream destination — full of amazing restaurants, great wineries and breathtaking landscapes. … We are thrilled to be here!”

Merchandise includes the Dickey Jacket, scuba suiting and denim, as well as outerwear, dresses, jeans, tops, skirts, footwear, accessories and more.