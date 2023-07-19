Visit Napa Valley, the official destination marketing organization of Napa Valley, announced that its board of directors has elected Thomas Bensel, managing director of the Culinary Institute of America California Campus, as its chair for fiscal year 2024.

“Visit Napa Valley has played an integral role in driving not only the recovery of tourism, which is vital to our local economy, but also promoting the Napa Valley as a dynamic place to live and work,” said Bensel.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with this board as it offers guidance on the work produced by the team at Visit Napa Valley, positioning Napa Valley as a premier wine country destination and introducing the Napa Valley to the next generation of visitors.”

Gary Buffo, founder & president of Pure Luxury Transportation, transitioned off the board after completing a six-year term. In addition to Bensel, members of the executive committee include:

• Chair Elect: Emma Swain, CEO, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery

• Vice Chair: Edward Costa, general manager, Carneros Resort & Spa

• Secretary/Treasurer: Michael Collins, general manager, Archer Hotel Napa

• Past Chair: Tom Davies, president, V. Sattui Winery

The Visit Napa Valley board of directors also welcomed three new members for the upcoming year: Robby Delaney, general manager of the Four Seasons Resort & Residences; Patrick Egan, senior vice president, marketing and communications at Boisset Collection; and Patrick Nayrolles, general manager of Meadowood Napa Valley.

“Our board members are critical in driving the strategy behind Visit Napa Valley’s programs and supporting the hospitality industry in sustainably managing tourism in our region,” said Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

