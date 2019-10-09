Here is a list of businesses that have announced they are open during the Public Safety Power Shutoff in Napa County.
To include your business, submit details here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/closed_for_business/?fbclid=IwAR22zh5o7Xjcf4WL35sEJiQdAyGUxfNwetFy6JwYrqVxYOx2Ecy2Cw0iRBU
Open for business during shutoff in Napa County
|Business
|Address
|Hours
|Services
|Benton Family Wines
|880 Vallejo St., Napa
|10am-6pm Weds; 10am-8pm Thurs
|Wine Tasting
|Blackbird Inn
|1755 1st St., Napa
|8am-7pm
|Hotel, Inn, Bed and Breakfast.
|Blue Water Day Spa
|1763 2nd Street, Napa
|10am-6pm
|Massage, Skincare, Waxing, Nails
|The CIA at Copia
|500 1st St., Napa
|9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
|The Restaurant at CIA Copia and Grove are open for lunch and dinner. Happy hour is daily from 5 - 6 p.m., and 8 - 9 p.m. The Store at CIA Copia is open from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Come for free wi-fi and power!
|Contimo Provisions
|500 first st., Napa
|7:30am-3:30pm
|Breakfast, lunch, cookies, snacks, coffee, and more.
|Farmstead - Long Meadow Ranch
|738 Main St., St Helena,
|11:30 am–10 pm
|The Restaurant, Café, and General Store are all open for business. Eat, drink, charge your phone, or use the WiFi.
|Goosecross Cellars
|1119 State Lane, Yountville
|0:30 - 3:30 by appointment. Same day appointments accepted.
|Wine tasting
|Hop Creek
|3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa
|11am-9pm
|WiFi, charging, fresh meals, cold beverages, locals gathering
|Jefferson Cafe
|3070 Jefferson St., Napa
|6am-3pm
|Breakfast, Lunch
|Kastner Honda
|480 Soscol Ave
|M-F 7:30 am to 5:30 pm
|Vehicle maintenance and repairs New and Used Car Sales
|Kristofer Chun Real Estate
|1560 Silverado Trail, Napa
|9am-6pm
|Assistance in buying or selling real estate.
|Las Palmas Restaurant
|1730 Yajome St., Napa
|11am-9pm
|Restaurant
|Molinari Caffe
|828 Brown St., Napa
|6am-3pm. This week only. Then back to 7-3
|Coffee, tea , baked goods, grab n go and of course moms deviled eggs.
|Monticello Vineyards
|4242 Big Ranch Road, Napa
|10:30 to 4:30
|Wine tasting and wine by the glass
|Napa Bookmine
|964 Pearl St., Napa
|10:00-8:00
|Napa Collision center inc.
|1835 Soscol ave., Napa
|8am - 5pm M-F
|Collision repairs
|Napa County Farm Bureau
|811 Jefferson St, Napa
|9-5
|Open to Farm Bureau members as charging station and work center
|Napa Massage Master & Spray Tanning
|2441 W Imola Ave, Napa
|8am to 7pm
|Massage and muscle therapy
|Napa Valley Backflow
|1370 Trancas St., Napa
|9-5pm
|Backflow testing and repairs
|Paupaiz Fine Coffees
|978 Kaiser Road, Napa
|10 am to 6pm
|Coffee product deliveries in Napa County
|Rancho Gordo
|1924 Yajome St., Napa
|11am - 5:30pm
|Dry food. You can charge if you need to.
|Schweiger Vineyards
|4015 Spring Mountain Rd
|10-4
|Stags Barber Shop
|1637 Lincoln Ave., Napa
|9:30am to 6:00pm
|Haircuts and shaves
|STEVES Hardware
|1370 main st., St. helena
|7.30- 6.00 pm
|Supplies
|Urban Cuts 390
|2770 Jefferson st., Napa
|10 to 7
|Valley Auto Body
|1967 Iroquois St., Napa
|Open 8-5 closed 12-1
|Collision repair
|Yountville Dental
|6525 Washington St
|8am-5pm
|Comprehensive oral health care
