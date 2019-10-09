{{featured_button_text}}
Here is a list of businesses that have announced they are open during the Public Safety Power Shutoff in Napa County.

To include your business, submit details here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/closed_for_business/?fbclid=IwAR22zh5o7Xjcf4WL35sEJiQdAyGUxfNwetFy6JwYrqVxYOx2Ecy2Cw0iRBU

Business Address Hours Services
Benton Family Wines 880 Vallejo St., Napa 10am-6pm Weds; 10am-8pm Thurs Wine Tasting
Blackbird Inn 1755 1st St., Napa 8am-7pm Hotel, Inn, Bed and Breakfast.
Blue Water Day Spa 1763 2nd Street, Napa 10am-6pm Massage, Skincare, Waxing, Nails
The CIA at Copia 500 1st St., Napa 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. The Restaurant at CIA Copia and Grove are open for lunch and dinner. Happy hour is daily from 5 - 6 p.m., and 8 - 9 p.m. The Store at CIA Copia is open from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Come for free wi-fi and power!
Contimo Provisions 500 first st., Napa 7:30am-3:30pm Breakfast, lunch, cookies, snacks, coffee, and more.
Farmstead - Long Meadow Ranch 738 Main St., St Helena, 11:30 am–10 pm The Restaurant, Café, and General Store are all open for business. Eat, drink, charge your phone, or use the WiFi.
Goosecross Cellars 1119 State Lane, Yountville 0:30 - 3:30 by appointment. Same day appointments accepted. Wine tasting
Hop Creek 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa 11am-9pm WiFi, charging, fresh meals, cold beverages, locals gathering
Jefferson Cafe 3070 Jefferson St., Napa 6am-3pm Breakfast, Lunch
Kastner Honda 480 Soscol Ave M-F 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Vehicle maintenance and repairs New and Used Car Sales
Kristofer Chun Real Estate 1560 Silverado Trail, Napa 9am-6pm Assistance in buying or selling real estate.
Las Palmas Restaurant 1730 Yajome St., Napa 11am-9pm Restaurant
Molinari Caffe 828 Brown St., Napa 6am-3pm. This week only. Then back to 7-3 Coffee, tea , baked goods, grab n go and of course moms deviled eggs.
Monticello Vineyards 4242 Big Ranch Road, Napa 10:30 to 4:30 Wine tasting and wine by the glass
Napa Bookmine 964 Pearl St., Napa 10:00-8:00
Napa Collision center inc. 1835 Soscol ave., Napa 8am - 5pm M-F Collision repairs
Napa County Farm Bureau 811 Jefferson St, Napa 9-5 Open to Farm Bureau members as charging station and work center
Napa Massage Master & Spray Tanning 2441 W Imola Ave, Napa 8am to 7pm Massage and muscle therapy
Napa Valley Backflow 1370 Trancas St., Napa 9-5pm Backflow testing and repairs
Paupaiz Fine Coffees 978 Kaiser Road, Napa 10 am to 6pm Coffee product deliveries in Napa County
Rancho Gordo 1924 Yajome St., Napa 11am - 5:30pm Dry food. You can charge if you need to.
Schweiger Vineyards 4015 Spring Mountain Rd 10-4
Stags Barber Shop 1637 Lincoln Ave., Napa 9:30am to 6:00pm Haircuts and shaves
STEVES Hardware 1370 main st., St. helena 7.30- 6.00 pm Supplies
Urban Cuts 390 2770 Jefferson st., Napa 10 to 7
Valley Auto Body 1967 Iroquois St., Napa Open 8-5 closed 12-1 Collision repair
Yountville Dental 6525 Washington St 8am-5pm Comprehensive oral health care

