A family-run diner? Praised by a gourmet magazine? Believe it.
An online story series presented by the magazine Bon Appétit is showcasing 80 eateries off the usual paths of fine cuisine. Among the featured business is a Napa standby established decades before the rise of wine country fine dining: Butter Cream Bakery and Diner, the establishment known for its champagne cakes rather than its Cabernet.
In a June article that was half paean and half reminiscence, the Napa-raised writer Kira Garcia introduced readers to the eatery she called “a pink-and-white-striped beacon of sugar and caffeine on a four-lane strip” of Jefferson Street.
Butter Cream is one of the eateries featured in the magazine’s series “America’s Favorite Neighborhood Restaurants,” in which writers, chefs, comedians and even pro basketball players pay tribute to local establishments overlooked by restaurant critics and mass media. Honorees range from the Dirty Birds chicken-wing joint in San Diego to Vientiane Asian Grocery in Seattle and even a taco truck, Alebrije’s of Santa Ana.
For Garcia, trips to Butter Cream on return visits to Napa have become more than occasions to enjoy fresh-baked pastry or a hearty breakfast; they have become links to childhood, in a diner that will mark its 70th anniversary in August.
“Here were the same ball-capped dudes eating alone at the counter, probably occupying the same seats since ’86,” she wrote about one visit. “Here were the doughnuts glazed in maple icing so sweet it hurt my teeth (in a good way). I settled in over eggs and bacon and introduced my son to the joy of bear claws and jam-filled scones.”
Growing up in Napa in the 1980s and early 1990s, Garcia rarely breakfasted at the Jefferson Street diner but was constantly exposed to the products of its bakery, the author told the Napa Valley Register this week.
“My birthday cakes came from there all through my childhood – that was our big indulgence,” the 41-year-old Garcia, a freelance writer based in Brooklyn, said in a telephone interview. “I remember the cakes vividly, the cookies, the doughnuts, but most of all the cakes – the champagne cakes, of course. When I was 5 or 6 they decorated a spectacular cake for me; it had a (frosting) forest with deer and bears. It was enchanting and heavenly to a little girl, and I still remember it decades later.”
Though Butter Cream’s core audience is far removed from the clientele of high-end eateries of the type increasingly seen a short drive away in downtown, its owners were happy enough to appear in the same publication.
“Bon Appétit contacted us first, asking if we were open to the idea – and of course it’s a very big honor to be mentioned by them in any regard,” said Alexis Awai, the bakery’s manager and granddaughter of founders Bobbi and David Closs. “The day it came out, I got emails from as far as New York. We posted a link to Facebook and got 10,000 hits.”
The business dates to the 1940s when the Closs couple, having sold their doughnut shop in Arizona, headed to Napa and went to work at Jiffy Doughnut, a tiny storefront on Yajome Street. After the owner passed his store to the couple in lieu of back pay, the Closses moved the business to Jefferson Street near Lincoln Avenue, where Butter Cream gained its distinctive candy-stripe metal siding in the 1960s.
After 30 years as a realtor, the couple’s son Gerry Closs, who had worked at Butter Cream in his youth, took over the bakery after a brief closure and relaunched it in February 2002 – but not before loyal customers talked him out of revamping the exterior that had become so familiar for decades.
“My wife and I thought about modernizing the place from pink-and-white to maybe brick or beige,” he recalled earlier this week. “You would not believe the calls we got, saying ‘Why would you think of doing that?’”
The old-fashioned exterior has remained along with many of the bakery and lunch-counter specials enjoyed by the grandparents and parents of present-day regulars. Later this summer, Butter Cream’s staff will celebrate its longevity with a 70th-anniversary event in August that will feature a 1950s and 1960s throwback theme, along with period fare like drive-through-style burger baskets, according to Closs.
“My grandparents’ mindset is my mindset; I’m here to carry on what they created,” said Awai. “What they did worked. I try to serve the community that lives and works in Napa; we’re here for the people who live and break and work here, the blue-collar Napans.”