Napa County no longer has a buyer to bring housing to the 8.7-acre, former Health and Human Services Agency campus in the city of Napa along Old Sonoma Road.
Caritas Related LLC – a teaming of The Caritas Corp. and Related California – was ready to buy the site from the county. The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 27 accepted the group’s $7.5 million bid, opening a 120-day due diligence period.
County Public Works Director Steven Lederer said Caritas asked for an extension of the due diligence period. Granting the request might have been viewed as preferential treatment, he said.
“Any other potential bidder can say, ‘If I’d known I could get that changed, I would have submitted a bid,’” Lederer said in an email. “So both legally and from a good business practice standpoint, the county cannot significantly change the core terms of the deal after bids are submitted.”
The terms of the potential purchase are outlined in an agreement signed by both parties. By canceling the deal on Nov. 25, Caritas met the 90-day deadline to receive back a $250,000 deposit.
Lederer said Caritas agreed in the contract to give the county reports and investigative materials generated during the due diligence period. As soon as the county receives this information, it will return the deposit.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht on Wednesday addressed the Caritas withdrawal from the Old Sonoma Road site purchase.
“They needed more time for the due diligence,” Wagenknecht said. “We just couldn’t offer it. If we did, we would be potentially in legal trouble.”
Wagenknecht said he expects the Board of Supervisors to put the property up for sale again. Then interested parties would again be able to submit bids.
Caritas was the only bidder in this first sales attempt. Wagenknecht said he thinks other parties are interested in buying the land.
Randy Redwitz, CEO of Caritas, couldn’t be reached on Wednesday or Thursday to say whether the group plans to bid again for the property, if given the opportunity.
Napa County officials have been interested in bringing housing to the site at 2344 Old Sonoma Road ever since the Health and Human Services Agency moved in 2016. The county intends to sell the site as-is, with the buyer to deal with removing now-vacant agency buildings.
“We’re all about affordable housing,” Redwitz told the Board of Supervisors in August.
Irvine-based The Caritas Corp. is a nonprofit that owns various mobile home communities in California. It is working on another city of Napa project, one that involves building 20 affordable housing units on a separate Old Sonoma Road property.
Whoever eventually buys the Health and Human Services property must design a project that will likely be scrutinized by residential neighbors. Napa County raised concerns among some residents when it suggested in 2017 that the site have 172 apartments and townhouses in buildings two-to-three stories tall.
The ultimate buyer must also decide what to do with three Mission-style buildings along the site’s crescent driveway. They date from 1912 to 1934 and are part of the site’s history as a county infirmary.
Local historic preservation advocates want the buildings incorporated into the design for a housing project. Napa County Landmarks this year listed them among the area’s “Ten Most Threatened Treasures.” The buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, though such status doesn’t protect them from demolition.
Preserving the buildings would mean less room for housing on the site. County officials in 2017 said the buildings are in poor condition, with such problems as asbestos, leaks and earthquake damage and an estimated restoration cost of $7 million.
The county in that never-approved 2017 site plan with 172 apartments and townhouses envisioned tearing down the historic buildings.
Caritas officials last summer said the partnership would work with Brooks Street, a firm with expertise in restoring older properties, to see if the buildings might be saved. But Caritas is no longer the pending buyer for the land.
Once again, the fate of this highly visible property on Old Sonoma Road is a question mark.
