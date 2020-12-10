By a 3-2 vote, Napa County agrees Bremer Winery barn can stay

John and Laura Bremer bought the winery at 975 Deer Park Road in 2002. Family friend Robert Arns told commissioners how the Bremers married in 1984 and worked in the nursery and landscaping business with a dream of owning a winery in Napa.

He also told of recent misfortunes to hit the Bremers, including health challenges and the loss of their home in the recent Glass Fire.

“I implore you not to kick these people when they’re down,” Arns said. “They’ve spent so much money on this property to make it better.”

John Bremer made a brief statement to supervisors using Zoom.

“I wanted to let you know that Laura and I did the best we could to follow the rules and regulations of Napa County,” he said. “I want to sincerely apologize to where we erred. Thank you.”

William McKinnon of Water Audit California said Napa County, by upholding the Planning Commission decision and requiring the Bremers to remove the structures, could say that enough is enough.

“It shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” he told supervisors. “Now the only question is whether it makes any difference or not to Napa.”