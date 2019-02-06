Try 1 month for 99¢
Vigil for Douglas Davis Jr.

More than 60 people gathered Wednesday night on the Napa Valley Vine Trail for a candlelight vigil in memory of Douglas Davis Jr., a 54-year-old city native who died after being attacked on the pathway on the evening of Jan. 30. An impromptu shrine to Davis has taken shape on the trail near Central and Main streets, and friends and relatives placed votive candles and bouquets along the path.

 Howard Yune, Register

A week earlier, Douglas Davis Jr. was suddenly torn from the lives of his loved ones. On Wednesday night – on the trail where police say the 54-year-old Napa native was fatally attacked while riding his bicycle – more than 60 relatives, co-workers and friends gathered with candles in hand, vowing to keep his memory alive.

During a 90-minute vigil on the Napa Valley Vine Trail, Davis’ family shared the stories of the man they knew – the generous spirit, the the quick-to-laugh friend, the passionate sports fan, but above all a loving son, father and grandfather.

“Not only does our family miss him, but the whole community misses him,” his daughter Andrea Davis, 22, told an audience of relatives, childhood friends and colleagues from the Napa Safeway where her father worked. “I can’t walk anywhere without someone knowing my dad,” she said, barely staving off a sob.

In a darkness relieved only by the candles in more than 60 spectators’ hands, Davis’ son Sammy urged Napans to share what they may have seen of his father’s final hours – and asked authorities to illuminate the trail to protect its users and save other families from a loss like theirs.

“Without lights, this is a pitch-black place,” said Davis’ 27-year-old son Sammy in front of an informal shrine of votive candles and flower bouquets surrounding large photos of his father. “This place is for the community, not for random people walking at 9 o’clock or 12 o’clock at night.”

Napa Police is continuing to investigate the Jan. 30 homicide on the Vine Trail, south of the Main Street and Central Avenue crossing. The department has not disclosed new information on the case since announcing Davis’ death.

At the vigil, family members passed out flyers offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with tips that help Napa Police solve the homicide, and said the notices will be posted along the Vine Trail.

A complete story will appear online Thursday at napavalleyregister.com.

