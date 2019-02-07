A week earlier, Douglas D. Davis Jr. had been suddenly torn from the lives of his loved ones. On Wednesday night – on the trail where police say the 54-year-old Napa native was fatally attacked while riding his bicycle – more than 60 relatives, co-workers and friends gathered with candles in hand, vowing to keep his memory alive.
During a 90-minute vigil on the Napa Valley Vine Trail, Davis’ family shared stories of the man they knew – the generous spirit, the quick-to-laugh friend, the passionate sports fan, but above all a loving son, father and grandfather of three.
“Not only does our family miss him, but the whole community misses him,” his daughter Andrea Davis, 22, told an audience of relatives, childhood friends and colleagues from the Napa Safeway where her father worked. “I can’t walk anywhere without someone knowing my dad,” she said, barely staving off a sob.
Behind her, on a long wall facing the Vine Trail, were large photo prints of her father – one a portrait of a clean-shaven young man, the other a snapshot of his older, bearded self out for a swim – that she had placed near the spot where Davis was found beaten on the night of Jan. 30 before dying shortly afterward at Queen of the Valley Medical Center.
At the base of the wall were dozens of pillar candles, their number increasing and forming a makeshift shrine as onlookers arriving to console Davis’ family. They left candle jars beneath the portraits and a white vinyl sign that read “Always on our mind, forever in our hearts.” Wooden letters spelled out “DAD” on the wall and “RIP” on the ground, until bouquets of flowers began to cover the initials.
In a darkness and penetrating chill relieved only by candles clutched by more than 60 spectators, Davis’ three adult children asked onlookers to share the ways their father had touched their lives. Soon the stories came out one after the other – from the co-worker at the Napa Safeway who marveled at his megawatt smile and greeting when coming to work at 3 a.m., the friends who remembered his love of singing, basketball, Coors Light and watching the Dallas Cowboys on television, and from his father Doug Davis Sr., who recalled his son’s willingness to give the last dollar on his person to someone in greater need.
It was in his small gestures that Davis often connected best to those around him, remembered May Ling Lum, a longtime family friend who last met him at the Safeway in late January while he was working a check-out lane.
“He gave me the biggest hug and smile,” Lum told the audience. “Then the night this happened, I felt that hug. ... I told the family this is a hug from Doug – I want to give it you because he gave it to me.”
Davis’ son Sammy urged Napans to share what they may have seen of his father’s final hours – and asked authorities to illuminate the trail to protect its users and save other families from a loss like theirs.
“Without lights, this is a pitch-black place,” said the 27-year-old son in front of an informal shrine of votive candles and flower bouquets surrounding large photos of his father. “This place is for the community, not for random people walking at 9 o’clock or 12 o’clock at night.”
Andrea Davis hopes to work with the city and Vine Trail organizers to raise grant funds to pay for lighting along the pathway, which runs through urbanized parts of Napa on its course north to Yountville.
“Doug would ride the trail with his backpack on all the time, and he loved it and he’d say ‘Dad, it’s the safest place to be,’” his father recalled.“
"Unfortunately, it wasn’t the safest place to be. I can’t believe how somebody could be that brutal. … Hopefully we can find that closure; we need to find this son of a bitch.”
Napa Police is continuing to investigate the Jan. 30 homicide on the Vine Trail, south of the Main Street and Central Avenue crossing. The department has not disclosed new information on the case since announcing Davis’ death. At the vigil, family members passed out flyers offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with tips that help Napa Police solve the homicide, and said the notices are being posted along the Vine Trail.
At 8 p.m., Davis’ loved ones at last began streaming away from the Vine Trail. But his daughter Andrea lingered a few minutes more, before turning toward the pictures of her father.
“Bye, dad,” she whispered, blowing a kiss toward the photos and flowers and candles. “I’ll be back.”