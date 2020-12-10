CA Lottery will stop sending workers to stores after workers feared spreading COVID-19

The California State Lottery will stop sending sales representatives to liquor and convenience stores starting Monday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The lottery announced the change to employees Wednesday, after The Bee wrote about workers' concerns that they could contract and spread the virus on the job.
"The lottery is committed to doing its part to help flatten the curve and reduce community spread of the coronavirus," spokeswoman Carolyn Becker said in an email. "Along with other state agencies, we regularly assess risk and make adjustments as needed."
More than 200 of the sales representatives visit up to about a dozen stores per day in their work, checking to make sure retailers are following lottery protocols and providing services related to tickets and scratchers.
Gov. Gavin Newsom directed most state offices to close Dec. 7, following his announcement of new lockdown orders based on regional intensive care capacities in hospitals.
Offices performing "critical functions" were directed to stay open, and Newsom's administration left the specific determinations to departments on what is critical.
The lottery initially classified its sales representatives' work as critical, citing the money the lottery contributes to schools.
