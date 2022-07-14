Cactus-inspired 'Circulation' emerges as favorite for Napa's roundabout public art

The public art proposal “Circulation,” an abstract representation of the prickly pear cactus that would consist of interconnected polished silver aluminum circles lined with neon green, has emerged as a favorite in a city of Napa effort to place a major public art piece near the city’s Highway 29-adjacent triad of roundabouts.

The city’s Public Art Steering Committee voted 4-1 on Tuesday to recommend the Napa City Council give final approval to the concept. That aligned the committee with a prior recommendation for the piece from the roundabout art selection panel, which includes four art professionals and a representative from the committee.

The “Circulation” proposal is from Ana Teresa Fernández, a Mexican artist currently based in San Francisco. According to the project description, the design for the 24-foot tall structure is inspired by Napa’s landscape, and the neon-green lines evoke rows of grapevines. Furthermore, that green is the same color vineyard workers wear while working in the fields.

Fernández chose the prickly pear cactus because it migrated naturally from Baja California to Napa, according to the project description.

“The symbolic nature of this color which references ‘hazard, unsafe, proceed with caution’, and ironically is often not paid attention to, will now pulse with radiance at the heart of this intersection.” Fernández wrote in her proposal. “Circulation represents the interconnection we need to give life and our ability to grow. The circles are interconnected and support one another. Napa exists and thrives because of those who work the land.”

The project is set to be the city’s largest public art project to date. Its budget, which comes out of the city’s dedicated Public Art Fund, is $375,000. Of that, $300,000 is reserved for the artist’s stipend and $75,000 is for additional administrative fees. The artist is only allowed to use 20% of the stipend for their artist fee, and the rest is restricted for the cost of creating the artwork, according to city recreation manager Katrina Gregory.

The art selection committee scored the “Circulation” proposal, along with two other finalists, to consider aesthetics, siting, budget and durability, longevity and maintenance. The panel found the artwork concept “deeply moving,” and felt it would be appreciated by a wide audience, according to a staff report.

“A majority of the panel felt the proposed sculpture aligns perfectly with the City of Napa’s vision for the project — a joyful, aesthetically pleasing landmark that celebrates an under-represented part of the population made by a Mexican woman in partnership with a women-owned fabrication company with 27 years of experience,” says the staff report.

The staff report also responded to community concerns and public feedback on the artwork, received in part from a call for feedback on the three art proposals last month. It notes, for instance, that the funds for the project come from the city’s public art ordinance, which requires a commitment from commercial developers to either build public art on their developments or pay into the Public Art Fund. It also notes that the artwork won’t present a public safety hazard because it’s adequately set back from the roadway and sidewalk.

Though most of the public art committee supported that choice at the meeting Tuesday, Committee member Lissa Gibbs said she didn’t want to vote to forward the piece to the Napa City Council because she felt it wasn’t entirely ready.

“I want to make sure that what we are forwarding to the city council is in fact in its highest form of readiness,” Gibbs said. “And I do not think this piece is.”

Gibbs said her opinion was based on conversations she had with Napa residents. She added that the city could potentially negotiate with Fernández to work out the proposal further and figure out if she needs additional funding for that.

But the other committee members said they thought the piece was fully realized and they wanted to move forward with it.

Committee member Julie Eppich said she really feels the sculpture would be well received by the public and she didn’t think adding to the budget would have much effect on the design.

Committee chair John Hannaford said there’s never been a piece of public art that’s gotten universal approval, but people tend to like public art once it’s in place.