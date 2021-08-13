Cal Fire cannot determine cause of Glass Fire

Cal Fire reported on Friday that it has been unable to determine the cause of the Glass Fire that burned through Napa County wine country last year.
“Cal Fire investigators were immediately dispatched to the Glass Fire and began working to determine the origins and cause of the fire,” an agency press release said.
What followed were months of “very meticulous and thorough investigation,” including following up on information provided by the public. But not enough evidence was available to conclusively determine a cause, the press release said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures to cause extreme rates of fire spread, the press release said. Those factors contributed to the difficulty in determining a fire cause.
The cause of the Glass Fire is “undermined” pending any additional evidence or information, the press release.
The Napa Valley Register asked Cal Fire to see the actual report that the press release was based on. Cal Fire public affairs said it is working on getting a copy and will forward the report when available.
Cal Fire spokesperson Lynne Tolmachoff by email said an investigation that does not determine a fire's cause isn't unusual. About 20% to 30% of wildfires fall into this category, she said.
The Glass Fire began in Napa County at 3:48 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020. It burned 67,484 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures in Napa and Solano counties. Cal Fire lists the Glass Fire as number 10 on its list of most destructive California wildfires.
In Napa County, it destroyed Chateau Boswell winery and Calistoga Ranch resort, damaged Meadowood resort, damaged a building at Castello di Amorosa winery and destroyed homes by the dozens in Deer Park, among causing other damage.
Multiple news sources quickly reported the suspected ignition location as being along North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Napa County. This is a one-lane, dead-end rural road that passes through wooded hills, vineyards, an occasional winery and a scattering of driveways to homes.
One television news station reported around Oct. 1 that Cal Fire investigators were looking at a vineyard surrounded by an electric fence. Other reports suggested other possible ignition sources along the road.
But more than 10 months of investigation failed to yield an answer as to what caused the Glass Fire.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Yountville's North Block restaurant is among 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.
A perfect storm of ride-share services, a global pandemic, wildfire risk and shifts in clientele have resulted in rising prices and limited av…
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
Napa students get brand new school: Camille Creek Community School program to move in early September
Napa's most at-risks students are about to get a whole new high school campus. Check out the new Camille Creek Community School campus.
A trail is being created up Mount Veeder to help people enjoy that historic visitor draw, Napa Redwoods.
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.