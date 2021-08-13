Cal Fire cannot determine cause of Glass Fire

Cal Fire reported on Friday that it has been unable to determine the cause of the Glass Fire that burned through Napa County wine country last year.

“Cal Fire investigators were immediately dispatched to the Glass Fire and began working to determine the origins and cause of the fire,” an agency press release said.

What followed were months of “very meticulous and thorough investigation,” including following up on information provided by the public. But not enough evidence was available to conclusively determine a cause, the press release said.

Dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures to cause extreme rates of fire spread, the press release said. Those factors contributed to the difficulty in determining a fire cause.

The cause of the Glass Fire is “undermined” pending any additional evidence or information, the press release.

The Napa Valley Register asked Cal Fire to see the actual report that the press release was based on. Cal Fire public affairs said it is working on getting a copy and will forward the report when available.

