 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cal Fire cannot determine cause of Glass Fire
breaking top story

Cal Fire cannot determine cause of Glass Fire

{{featured_button_text}}
California Wildfires

Flames from the Glass Fire consume a vineyard building in St. Helena on Sept. 27, 2020. 

 AP Photo/Noah Berger

Cal Fire reported on Friday that it has been unable to determine the cause of the Glass Fire that burned through Napa County wine country last year.

“Cal Fire investigators were immediately dispatched to the Glass Fire and began working to determine the origins and cause of the fire,” an agency press release said.

What followed were months of “very meticulous and thorough investigation,” including following up on information provided by the public. But not enough evidence was available to conclusively determine a cause, the press release said.

Dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures to cause extreme rates of fire spread, the press release said. Those factors contributed to the difficulty in determining a fire cause.

The cause of the Glass Fire is “undermined” pending any additional evidence or information, the press release.

The Napa Valley Register asked Cal Fire to see the actual report that the press release was based on. Cal Fire public affairs said it is working on getting a copy and will forward the report when available.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cal Fire spokesperson Lynne Tolmachoff by email said an investigation that does not determine a fire's cause isn't unusual. About 20% to 30% of wildfires fall into this category, she said.

The Glass Fire began in Napa County at 3:48 a.m. Sept. 27, 2020. It burned 67,484 acres and destroyed more than 1,500 structures in Napa and Solano counties. Cal Fire lists the Glass Fire as number 10 on its list of most destructive California wildfires.

In Napa County, it destroyed Chateau Boswell winery and Calistoga Ranch resort, damaged Meadowood resort, damaged a building at Castello di Amorosa winery and destroyed homes by the dozens in Deer Park, among causing other damage.

Multiple news sources quickly reported the suspected ignition location as being along North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Napa County. This is a one-lane, dead-end rural road that passes through wooded hills, vineyards, an occasional winery and a scattering of driveways to homes.

One television news station reported around Oct. 1 that Cal Fire investigators were looking at a vineyard surrounded by an electric fence. Other reports suggested other possible ignition sources along the road.

But more than 10 months of investigation failed to yield an answer as to what caused the Glass Fire.

The Dixie Fire is creating a fire whirl in the Northern California town of Cooks Creek. Communities across four counties are impacted by what's now the largest single blaze in California's history.Nearly 490,000 acres burned, thousands of homes threatened, some two dozen helicopters deployed and a blaze just 21% contained. Wildfires like these are just one factor that have scientists across the globe concerned.A brand new U.N. report warns it'll only get worse in the next few decades and a big part of the blame is human behavior. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News