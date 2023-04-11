Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit responded to reports of a structure fire in the 4600 block of Dry Creek Road at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with support from the Calistoga and St. Helena fire departments and the American Canyon Fire Protection District.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The fire ignited one two-story residential structure, but didn’t extend to any other structures and was contained was contained to mostly the second story of the residence, according to Erick Hernandez, a Cal Fire spokesperson. Hernandez said the agency responded with water tenders — trucks that transport water for firefighting purposes — owing to a lack of fire hydrants in the rural Dry Creek Road area. He added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there were no injuries.
“This serves as a reminder that emergencies can happen at any time,” Hernandez said. “It’s important that we stay prepared and always have a plan.”
Hernandez added that interested Napa residents can learn about fire preparedness at
countyofnapa.org/3097/Fire-Marshals-Office.
Here's a 2-mile roundtrip walk through Yountville residential neighborhood and on country road along Yountville Hills to Napa River. Video by Barry Eberling, Register
Barry Eberling
PHOTOS: Napa Valley Tsunami Zone
Tsunami Zone 2
Visitors walk near Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area, which California classifies as a tsunami risk zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 1
Anita Thomsen walks her dog on Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area on March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami hazard area by the California Geological Survey.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 3
Driftwood is seen on Glass Beach in the low-lying American Canyon wetlands hiking area.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 4
A visitor is seen walking near Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area, a portion of southern Napa County that the California Geographical Survey lists as a tsunami hazard zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 5
A visitor takes a photo near Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area March 31. California Geographical Survey maps state that a tsunami triggered by a worst-case, magnitude 9.3 earthquake off the Alaskan coast could raise local water levels by a few feet.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 6
Rocks and smoothed bits of glass are seen on Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 7
A visitor is seen walking near the water in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area on March 31.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 8
Birders take in the view at Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area, which California classifies as part of a tsunami risk zone in the event of a major earthquake off the coast of Alaska.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 9
A visitor is seen walking near a sign for Glass Beach in the American Canyon wetlands hiking area on March 31.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 10
Anita Thomsen walks her dog on Glass Beach in the American Canyon Wetlands hiking area on Friday, March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 11
A jogger is seen near the water in the American Canyon Wetlands hiking area on Friday, March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 12
A notice board is seen near Glass Beach in the American Canyon Wetlands hiking area on Friday, March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 13
A visitor is seen walking near the water in the American Canyon Wetlands hiking area on Friday, March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 14
A cactus is seen in the American Canyon Wetlands hiking area on Friday, March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami zone.
Nick Otto, Register
Tsunami Zone 15
Anita Thomsen walks her dog on Glass Beach in the American Canyon Wetlands hiking area on Friday, March 31. This area of the wetlands is considered a tsunami zone.
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.