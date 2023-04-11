Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit responded to reports of a structure fire in the 4600 block of Dry Creek Road at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with support from the Calistoga and St. Helena fire departments and the American Canyon Fire Protection District.

The fire ignited one two-story residential structure, but didn’t extend to any other structures and was contained was contained to mostly the second story of the residence, according to Erick Hernandez, a Cal Fire spokesperson. Hernandez said the agency responded with water tenders — trucks that transport water for firefighting purposes — owing to a lack of fire hydrants in the rural Dry Creek Road area. He added that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there were no injuries.