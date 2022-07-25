Cal Fire: Crews contain fire in Pope Valley, one structure involved

A vegetation fire that broke out Monday evening in rural Napa County spread to about an acre and burned a structure before firefighters contained it, according to Cal Fire.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The blaze was reported at about 6:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Lariat Drive in Pope Valley, according to Tyree Zander, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Napa-Lake unit. One structure became involved in the fire before crews stopped its forward progress and extinguished it by 7:30 p.m., Zander said.

Firefighters remained on scene later Monday night to work on a containment line and put out hot spots. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.