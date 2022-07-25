 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cal Fire: Crews contain fire in Pope Valley, one structure involved

A vegetation fire that broke out Monday evening in rural Napa County spread to about an acre and burned a structure before firefighters contained it, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was reported at about 6:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Lariat Drive in Pope Valley, according to Tyree Zander, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Napa-Lake unit. One structure became involved in the fire before crews stopped its forward progress and extinguished it by 7:30 p.m., Zander said.

Firefighters remained on scene later Monday night to work on a containment line and put out hot spots. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

