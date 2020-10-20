Cal Fire declares the Glass Fire 100% contained

After 23 days of firefighting and enormous devastation on both sides of the upper Napa Valley, the Glass Fire is history.

Cal Fire announced that the fire, which broke out early in the morning of Sept. 27 east of St. Helena, was 100% contained as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Glass Fire was one of the most destructive in Napa County history, destroying 308 homes and 343 commercial buildings in the Upvalley, as well as another 334 homes in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Smoke from the Glass Fire plagued the entire Napa Valley.

Video of the fire burning wineries and homes put the Napa Valley in the national spotlight for days reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although Cal Fire has focused on the countryside outside Deer Park.

There may still be hot spots and suppression repair going on for the next few weeks, Cal Fire said. Motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect delays in areas that are undergoing suppression repair and utility work.