Cal Fire: Firefighter injured at site of Lake Berryessa fire, released from hospital

A firefighter was injured Wednesday afternoon while responding to the 10.4-acre fire that broke out in heavily wooded northern Napa County, Cal Fire reported.
The injury was reported to Cal Fire at 2:30 p.m. north of Lake Berryessa, off the 11000 block of East Side Road where the fire began Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Aaron Loscar. The firefighter, whose identity and injury were not immediately released, was flown by California Highway Patrol helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, treated and then released later Wednesday, Loscar said.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire, whose cause was under investigation, and no structures were damaged in the remote area, according to Loscar. Although Cal Fire units have left the area, the fire site continues to be checked daily, he said Thursday.
