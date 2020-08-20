Cal Fire hopeful that weather change will benefit firefighting in Napa County

Haber and his wife Sue-Marie said the evacuation came suddenly around 6 p.m. with a Nixel alert, followed by evacuation orders broadcast by Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

“And we just left stuff in the house rushing to get out,” he said.

Asked about how he and his wife are holding up, he shrugged and pointed to a column of smoke to the northeast.

“We’re just hoping they did this whole thing as a precaution and they get that Aetna Springs fire out that we’re seeing,” he said.

Kristal Matthews never had a chance to take anything from her Deer Park home on Wednesday. She said she been trying to return home Wednesday night but the traffic from the evacuation was so thick that she was forced to turn around and spend the night with her boyfriend’s family.

“I’m fine,” she said after spending more than 90 minutes in line. “I want to use the bathroom, and I don’t want to get out of line, so I’m like, Ok, what am I going to do?”

She was worried, however, that the first group of evacuees might not come down as directed.

“If they don’t come out, we don’t get to go in,” she said, looking off at the distant roadblock at Deer Park and Silverado Trail.