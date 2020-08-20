Cal Fire hopeful that weather change will benefit firefighting in Napa County

Update: 12:10 p.m. The complex of lightning-caused wildfires centered in rural northeastern Napa County grew slowly overnight, with firefighters braced for greater spread when the day heats up and winds increase.
With the six-day heat wave ending, conditions for fighting fires should improve, Cal Fire said, but the vegetation in the canyons remains explosively dry.
Cal Fire said 131,000 acres had burned in the LNU Lightning Complex fires centered in Napa County, with spread into Solano, Yolo and Sonoma counties. This was a jump of 7,000 acres overnight. Some 105 homes and outbuildings have been destroyed and another 70 damaged.
The fires wrap around Lake Berryessa, prompting a host of road closures in the area, including Highway 128. The spread to Solano County caused the closure of I-80 in Vacaville for several hours Wednesday when the fire jumped the freeway. Travis AFB suspended routine operations on Thursday.
Cal Fire ordered precautionary evacuations Wednesday night of Angwin and Deer Park communities east of St. Helena, including Adventist Health's 151-bed hospital. No increased fire threat to those areas was reported Thursday morning.
Will Powers, a Cal Fire PIO, said there was a small amount of burning behind Angwin Wednesday night, but no major advances toward the hilltop community.
There were more than 4,400 homes -- approximately 13,254 people -- in Napa County under mandatory evacuations as of Wednesday night. An additional 1,240 households -- 3,720 people -- are under evacuation warning, Cal Fire reported.
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza surveyed the situation near Napa Thursday. “I was on Atlas Peak this morning. I could see how Cal Fire was being strategic and thoughtful to have fire go to areas where it didn’t pose a threat to structures,” he said.
Cal Fire reported four civilian injuries associated with the Napa fires, but no first responder injuries. A Pacific Gas & Electric worker reportedly died in the area of a Vacaville fire. He had been assigned to clear lines and poles to make the area safe for emergency responders.
Evacuation of Angwin
By midmorning Thursday, a line of dozens of vehicles was parked along Deer Park Road full of people hoping to get back to their Angwin homes briefly to pick up personal belongings.
“They let a group up at 9 o’clock, they’ve given them until 11 o’clock and they’re trying to round them up to get them off the mountain so they can let another group up,” said Ron Haber of Angwin, surveying the lengthy line in front of his vehicle at around 10:30 a.m. “If not, they said there may not be anybody else let up.”
Haber and his wife Sue-Marie said the evacuation came suddenly around 6 p.m. with a Nixel alert, followed by evacuation orders broadcast by Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
“And we just left stuff in the house rushing to get out,” he said.
Asked about how he and his wife are holding up, he shrugged and pointed to a column of smoke to the northeast.
“We’re just hoping they did this whole thing as a precaution and they get that Aetna Springs fire out that we’re seeing,” he said.
Kristal Matthews never had a chance to take anything from her Deer Park home on Wednesday. She said she been trying to return home Wednesday night but the traffic from the evacuation was so thick that she was forced to turn around and spend the night with her boyfriend’s family.
“I’m fine,” she said after spending more than 90 minutes in line. “I want to use the bathroom, and I don’t want to get out of line, so I’m like, Ok, what am I going to do?”
She was worried, however, that the first group of evacuees might not come down as directed.
“If they don’t come out, we don’t get to go in,” she said, looking off at the distant roadblock at Deer Park and Silverado Trail.
In Napa County, a shelter opened at CrossWalk Community Church in Napa. Officials reported Thursday having accommodated 120 people, including some who were referred to hotels.
None of the ordered or threatened evacuations affect the Napa Valley cities, although some evacuations run up to Calistoga's eastern edge.
Cal Fire reported having 587 personnel fighting the Napa-based fires. Additional resources are needed, but are unavailable due to the many fires elsewhere in California, officials said.
Although the big Hennessey Fire, now wrapped into the LNU Lightning Complex, began near the city of Napa's main local water source, Lake Hennessey, no facilities have been damaged and the treatment plant continues to operate normally, said Phil Brun, the city's utilities director.
Damage to the reservoir's watershed will be assessed after the fires are out and mitigation measures, where feasible, will be taken to maintain water quality, Brun said.
Because of the fires, Pope Valley Union Elementary shut down distance learning and the distribution of Grab and Go Meals until the campus is safe to return to.
COVID-19 testing at Napa Valley Expo was cancelled for Thursday, although fire does not threaten the city.
