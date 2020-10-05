Cal Fire investigating report of illegal backfires to defend property against Glass Fire

Cal Fire is investigating reports of private citizens lighting backfires in an area impacted by the Glass fire, a prohibited and potentially dangerous activity for those not involved in the official firefight.

Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said his agency received reports of "backfires or something of that nature being put into play by individuals not assigned to the incident," referring to official Glass fire operations.

He declined to say whether the investigation is in Napa or Sonoma counties.

But the allegation is incredibly serious because of the dangers posed by any fire, given hot and dry conditions and the risk it might take resources away from the primary firefight, McLean said.

"You just don't arbitrarily put fire on the ground without notification. There's so much danger to that," McClean said. "There's always reaction to that action, that's how serious it is."

Cal Fire officials wouldn't say whether the report involved private firefighting crews hired to protect high-value properties in the Napa Valley, where vineyards cost up to $1 million an acre.