Cal Fire investigating whether PG&E power line potentially sparked Old Fire

Cal Fire is currently investigating if a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power line sparked the Old Fire near Old Soda Springs Road, which has burned through 570 acres since igniting on Tuesday.

This information is contained in a memo PG&E sent to state regulators on Thursday, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The memo, an “Electric Incident Report,” says PG&E — at the request of Cal Fire, which had asked for fault data for power lines in the vicinity of the Old Fire — found a power line located near the Old Fire’s suspected origin had an issue “occurring within minutes” of when Cal Fire reports the fire started, at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and that the agency has no new information to release. A PG&E statement also said the utility is continuing to investigate.

The PG&E memo also says the power line circuits in the area weren’t installed with software that automatically cuts power in areas at high risk for wildfires when a fault in the lines is detected. That software started being used last year.

PG&E equipment has been linked to many of California’s fires over the past several years, including highly destructive fires such as the 2021 Dixie Fire and the 2018 Camp Fire.

The Old Fire, which hasn’t grown since initially flaring up Tuesday, is 65% contained as of early on Friday, according to Cal Fire.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.