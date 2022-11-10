 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cal Fire lifts burn permit suspension in Napa County

Cal Fire will lift its suspension of burning permits in Napa and three other counties starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the state firefighting agency has announced.

With the suspension of the burn ban, those in Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties with valid permits from Cal Fire and their local fire agency can resume burning on permitted burn days, the agency said in a news release Thursday. The move follows the arrival of cooler fall weather and several days of rainfall earlier this week.

Cal Fire burn permits continue to be required in State Responsibility Areas within the four counties.

The burn permit suspension is still in effect for Lake County, but was lifted for Sonoma County Oct. 28.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permitted day for burning before doing so. To check on the day’s burn status in Napa County, contact the Bay Area Air Quality Management District at 415-749-4900.

Cal Fire sets the following requirements for burn piles:

- Do not burn on windy days.

- Piles should be no larger than 4 feet in diameter and height, although you can add to a pile as it burns down.

- Clear a 10-foot diameter down to the bare soil around your pile.

- Have a shovel and water source nearby.

- An adult is required to attend to the fire at all times.

For more information on burning, visit Cal Fire website at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

