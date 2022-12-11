 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cal Fire lifts Napa County burn permits after rainy weather

  • 0

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit lifted the requirement for local burn permits effective 8 a.m. Monday, citing a reduced threat of wildfires following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

The relaxation of the permit requirement applies to State Responsibility Areas in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Colusa and Yolo counties, Cal Fire said in a statement late Sunday afternoon. Conditions in Northern California had turned wet and cool in recent days, with Napa receiving more than an inch of rain on Saturday.

Despite the announcement, Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Mike Marcucci urged continued vigilance, describing the parched conditions produced by the California drought as “a year-round fire season.”

“Please take the time to ensure your property and homes are ready for the next time that fire strikes,” Marcucci said in the Cal Fire statement. “It is also a great time to ensure that your flues and chimneys are clean as well.”

People are also reading…

From CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Facebook: "With the increased fire activity throughout the state it is important that our CAL FIRE/Napa County Firefighter’s remain prepared for any type of incident they respond to."

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News