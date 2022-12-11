Cal Fire lifts Napa County burn permits after rainy weather

Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit lifted the requirement for local burn permits effective 8 a.m. Monday, citing a reduced threat of wildfires following recent rainfall and cooler temperatures.

The relaxation of the permit requirement applies to State Responsibility Areas in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Colusa and Yolo counties, Cal Fire said in a statement late Sunday afternoon. Conditions in Northern California had turned wet and cool in recent days, with Napa receiving more than an inch of rain on Saturday.

Despite the announcement, Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Mike Marcucci urged continued vigilance, describing the parched conditions produced by the California drought as “a year-round fire season.”

“Please take the time to ensure your property and homes are ready for the next time that fire strikes,” Marcucci said in the Cal Fire statement. “It is also a great time to ensure that your flues and chimneys are clean as well.”

