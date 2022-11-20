Cal Fire: Napa County residents may see smoke from Sonoma County controlled burn Monday

A prescribed burn scheduled for Monday in rural eastern Sonoma County may produce smoke that is visible in parts of Napa County, Cal Fire announced.

Controlled burning is planned on 37 acres of grasslands in the Pepperwood Preserve sometime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as weather permits, according to a spokesperson at Cal Fire’s St. Helena bureau. The burn is a continuation of a project in late October to reduce the amount of flammable plant material and lessen the chance of a wildfire in the North Bay.

The burn, which will take place on a ridge separating Franz Valley from the Mark West area west of Calistoga, is designed to reduce the load of combustible plant fuels while encouraging the spread of native plants, according to Cal Fire.

Napa and Sonoma County residents are asked not to report smoke from Pepperwood to first responders, who have been notified of the controlled burn.