Cal Fire: North Bay fire season to end on Monday

In recent years, Baxman has battled the Valley fire in 2015, the Tubbs and Nuns fires in 2017 and the Kincade fire in 2019.

"This last year didn't really seem that much different because we're getting more used to it, which is a sad thing to say," Baxman said.

Across the entire state this year, wildfires have scorched a record 4 million-plus acres, more than double the previous record set in 2018 for the most land burned in a single year, according to Cal Fire.

"This year was extremely challenging because we really had a significant amount of fire for well over two months," said state fire agency spokeswoman Christine McMorrow said. "At one point, we had all six incident management teams deployed. That's a very rare occurrence, and when we deploy those teams, that's a major incident."

With the 2020 fire season coming to an end in Sonoma County, the Monte Rio Fire Protection District has begun swapping its wildland fire equipment for swift-water rescue gear to prepare for winter floods, Baxman said. The Santa Rosa Fire Department announced it was making a similar transition earlier this month.