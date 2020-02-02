A person was hospitalized Saturday after fire broke out inside a room at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Cal Fire reported.
The fire was reported inside Washington Hall at 3:18 p.m. and was confined to a single room, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Marie Bills. A fire crew from the nearby Cal Fire station in Yountville arrived two minutes later and put out the blaze, but one person was injured and hospitalized, Bills said. The identity of the injured person was not immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.