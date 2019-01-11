Four people were displaced by a Thursday night fire that destroyed a Gordon Valley home in rural Napa County, according to fire officials.
Cal Fire-Napa County Fire officials say a firefighter was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury and released. The four residents made it out of the home uninjured.
The fire occurred on the 10 block of Hidden Springs Road, officials say. The house was a total loss because firefighters had difficulty accessing the home and there was no water supply there.
The last fire units left at 4:20 a.m. Friday after overhauling waste and assisting residents.
Additional information was not available Friday morning.