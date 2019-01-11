Try 1 month for 99¢

Four people were displaced by a Thursday night fire that destroyed a Gordon Valley home in rural Napa County, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire-Napa County Fire officials say a firefighter was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury and released. The four residents made it out of the home uninjured.

The fire occurred on the 10 block of Hidden Springs Road, officials say. The house was a total loss because firefighters had difficulty accessing the home and there was no water supply there.

The last fire units left at 4:20 a.m. Friday after overhauling waste and assisting residents. 

Additional information was not available Friday morning.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.