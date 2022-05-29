Cal Fire: Red Flag warning for higher fire risk to run from Memorial Day into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for windy and dry conditions that may raise the risk of fires, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit announced Sunday morning. The alert takes effect at 11 a.m. Memorial Day and will continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A combination of low humidity, high winds and warming temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, Cal Fire said in a news release. Wind gusts in the region are forecasted to peak at 35 mph.

The firefighting agency reported the greatest wildfire threat during the Red Flag warning is on the west side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5 north of Sacramento.

At Napa County Airport, the weather service forecasts a Sunday high temperature of 78 degrees that will edge upward to 80 on Monday and 86 on Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 18 mph on Monday.

