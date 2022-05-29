 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cal Fire: Red Flag warning for higher fire risk to run from Memorial Day into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for windy and dry conditions that may raise the risk of fires, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit announced Sunday morning. The alert takes effect at 11 a.m. Memorial Day and will continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

A combination of low humidity, high winds and warming temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, Cal Fire said in a news release. Wind gusts in the region are forecasted to peak at 35 mph.

The firefighting agency reported the greatest wildfire threat during the Red Flag warning is on the west side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5 north of Sacramento.

At Napa County Airport, the weather service forecasts a Sunday high temperature of 78 degrees that will edge upward to 80 on Monday and 86 on Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 18 mph on Monday.

Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week

Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program
Local News
featured

Napa Humane receives CDFA grant for spay-neuter program

Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs
Eagle
alert featured

Tracy, Wong are Napa County bike commute champs

Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park
Local News
alert featured top story

City of Napa moves to clear built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park

The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city. 

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program
Local News
alert top story

Restaurant owners ask Napa City Council to allow tents for permanent parklet program

The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining. 

Napa County's population continues to shrink
Local News
alert featured

Napa County's population continues to shrink

Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

