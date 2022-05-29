Cal Fire: Red Flag warning for higher fire risk to run from Memorial Day into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for windy and dry conditions that may raise the risk of fires, Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit announced Sunday morning. The alert takes effect at 11 a.m. Memorial Day and will continue through 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
A combination of low humidity, high winds and warming temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, Cal Fire said in a news release. Wind gusts in the region are forecasted to peak at 35 mph.
The firefighting agency reported the greatest wildfire threat during the Red Flag warning is on the west side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5 north of Sacramento.
At Napa County Airport, the weather service forecasts a Sunday high temperature of 78 degrees that will edge upward to 80 on Monday and 86 on Tuesday, with wind gusts up to 18 mph on Monday.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Enough to subsidize around 420 “feline fix” procedures, this funding was raised through statewide sales of the pet-themed license plate design and will go directly to the local spay-neuter clinic.
Terry Tracy and Tammy Wong use their bikes around Napa County to make short errands. Bike to Wherever Days wants more people to join them.
The city of Napa began removing built-up homeless encampment structures from Kennedy Park last week, in an effort to remove fire and safety hazards from the area, according to the city.
The city of Napa is in the process of figuring out a permanent parklet program. Restaurant owners on Tuesday asked the city to allow tents or more permeant coverings to allow for more outdoor dining.
Napa County saw its population fall 1% in 2021, according to the state.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com