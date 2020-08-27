Cal Fire releases interactive map of destroyed structures from Napa area wildfires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hennessey Fire centered in Napa County grew by another 8,000 overnight, but most of the expansion was in Lake County, Cal Fire reported Thursday morning.

Cal Fire painted an optimistic picture Wednesday of progress in containing the mammoth blaze in Napa County, with the lifting of major mandatory evacuations that still affect thousands of residents.

The agency released a map of properties damaged and destroyed within the LNU Lightning Complex Fires of which the Hennessey Fire is a part. The map covering five counties includes a list of damaged and destroyed structures provided by Cal Fire's Damage Inspection Teams.

Cal Fire said 1,080 structures have been destroyed in five counties and another 272 damaged. This information is preliminary and numerous sites on the damage map still require confirmation, the agency noted.

You can find the link to the map at https://arcg.is/1O4Tbj

The Hennessey Fire has burned 311,222 acres, Cal Fire said Thursday morning, with containment growing from 29% to 33% over the past 24 hours.